Aug. 7
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Aug. 10-11
11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open
Where: City Park/Mahr Park, 755 Park Avenue Ct/642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Hopkins County Tourism and Convention Commission presents the 11th Annual Madisonville Disc Golf Open, taking place on August 10th-11th, 2019. For those in the USDGC Qualifier divisions (Pro, Advanced, Advanced Masters): 2 rounds at MAHR PARK, 1 round at CITY PARK. For those in other divisions (Advanced 50+, intermediate, recreational): 2 rounds at CITY PARK, 1 round at MAHR PARK.
On-site registration is on Friday from 2 PM -- 6 PM & Saturday from 7:30 AM -- 8:30 AM at City Park. Draw doubles at City Park on Friday, August 9th at 4:30 PM.
Aug. 13
Innovation Station: Summer Women's Round Table 11:30am-1pm
Where: Innovation Station, 38 W Arch St., Madisonville
Join us for the Summer Women's Roundtable on August 13th, hosted by Kentucky Innovation Station.
We will welcome Kathryn Melton as our guest speaker, talking one-on-one with women about her entrepreneurial journey starting Diligent Insurance. The Women's Roundtable is a small-group, candid conversation about the journey of being a woman in business.
Women business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs are coming together to discuss business challenges and opportunities. Don't do business all alone! Use this group as your advisory team and learn how to overcome the many challenges of being in business. This discussion and interaction will make you a better entrepreneur. Join us!
Aug. 14
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 21
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 26
Summer Gardening Series 5:30pm-6:30pm
Where: Hopkins Co. Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville
Come to this workshop and learn how to start your very own terrarium. We will discuss what plants are good for terrariums and how to care for and maintain a healthy terrarium environment. Every participant will construct and take home a terrarium! Space is limited. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
Aug. 28
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Aug. 28
Growing Herbs Series 12:00pm-1pm
Where: Hopkins County Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr., Madisonville, KY 42431
Interested in learning how to grow different kinds of herbs indoors or outdoors? Then come to this free lunch class series where we go into detail on how to grow, care for, and maintain your favorite kinds of herbs. Light lunch is provided. RSVP to the Extension Office at (270) 821-3650.
Aug. 31
Pennyrile Forest Beach Blast10am-6pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Lots of fun, family-friendly activities will be held at the beach all day long. Make tie-dye T-shirts, enjoy music, and play in the beach volleyball tournament. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Sept. 1
Pennyrile Forest
Beach Blast
10am-6pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Lots of fun, family-friendly activities will be held at the beach all day long. Make tie-dye T-shirts, enjoy music, and play in the beach volleyball tournament. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Sept. 4
Senior Bingo Luncheon 11am-2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421.
Sept. 6
Gospel Music Extravaganza 6:30pm-9pm
Where: Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville
The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Joseph Habedank as the featured artist for this evening. He was voted the #1 Male Vocalist at the Singing News Fan Awards held at the 2018 National Quartet Convention. He is a Dove Award winner for his album Resurrection this past year at the Dove Awards. With the combination of his worshipful spirit, his testimony about addiction and his anointed songs, this is a concert that you will not want to miss. Also performing will the local gospel group, The Childress Family. For more information, call 270-825-1459 or email info@childressfamily.com.
Sept. 7
Gospel Music Extravaganza 2pm-4:30pm
Where: Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville
The Gospel Music Extravaganza is thrilled to welcome the #1 Group in Gospel Music -- Triumphant Quartet to Madisonville. They were honored with that award at the Singing News Fan Awards held during the 2018 National Quartet Convention, as well as Album of the Year and Song of the Year. They have had multiple chart-topping songs and are a great group of guys. The Childress Family will be performing this afternoon as well. For more information, please call 270-825-1459 or email info@childressfamily.com.
Sept. 7
First Saturday of the Month Hike 7pm-9pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes. Don't miss the fall hikes to see the changing color of the forest.
Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Sept. 8
Wet & Water Loving Native Plants
2pm-4pm
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Road, Madisonville
Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery in Columbia, Ky., will present a program on the best native plant species for a rain garden or wet area. The program will be followed by a native plant sale. Local source seed used to grow the plants and all are nursery propagated.
