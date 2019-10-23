Basketball season has finally arrived. The Wildcats kicked off Big Blue Madness last week with a packed house in Rupp Arena. The arena remodeling improvements feature blue chairs and the upper arena will have chair back seats now instead of bleachers. Ice cream is the #1 treat at Rupp and has the longest waiting lines, so additional sites have been added to satisfy the demand! The fans were not disappointed by the hot shooting and abilities of the teams.
Look for more 3-point shots this year. Our local favorites, Murray State, Western and UofL also have good teams and high expectations this season on the Road to the Final Four! FYI: the OVC Tournament will be in Evansville at the Ford Center again. Let the Madness begin!
I hope you have been enjoying the Hunter Moon the past few evenings as it glowed in the sky. Don't forget to look at the beautiful fall yard displays as you travel 41-A and around our communities.
We have some very creative folks in our area! The weather is still unpredictable. It feels more like winter than fall as temps dipped into the 30's and plants had to be covered for the frost. It looks like we will be offsetting warm and cool days for awhile so you will need to mix your wardrobe a little longer! The long awaited rain brought some relief to the extreme, dry conditions, but they still exist, as the farmers are making the most out of their time to harvest crops. Exercise caution and watch for slow moving machinery on the roads and watch for deer at night.
The 55th Annual Veterans Parade will be on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Make your plans to wear your patriotic attire and wave your flags to salute our Veterans. The parade will start at the Baptist Health Clinic parking lots and proceed through downtown Madisonville to Multicare. Contact the American Legion or VFW posts for info or to enter the parade.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Absentee voting is open in the Clerks Office from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F to Nov. 4 and on Sat. Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. If you will be out of the county on Nov. 5th, you may qualify to vote now, in person at the Clerks Office. You may qualify for a mail ballot if you are attending college out of the county, active military or are an older voter. Contact the office for info at 270-821-0342, ext. 3. You may check your polling location and voter info online at: GoVoteKY.com. Remember to take your glasses and ID with you.
Be an informed voter. Don't be fooled by the propaganda. Visit the candidates campaign sites for info and FactCheck.org for info. Many of the ads running are funded by outside groups. Look at the disclaimers on the bottom to see who is paying for it. If you need a sample ballot or candidate info, let me know. Please make plans to Vote on Nov. 5. Our Veterans fought and sacrificed to give you that right to live in a democracy. Exercise your civic duty, Vote!
Have you updated your Code Red Alert Program to Smart911? If you haven't, go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/ and click on Smart911 to start your free account or call 279-821-8294 for info.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Oct. 30: FamilyFest at Covenant Community Church, 4-9 p.m. Ride Bands $3. The rain date
Is Oct. 31. Call 270-821-2000 for info. The public is invited.
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat at Nebo Baptist Church. The public is invited.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween! City of Nebo Trick or Treating is 4-8 p.m. Turn on your porch lights to participate.
Nov. 1-2: Fall Craft Fair at Parkway Plaza Mall. Sponsored by HCMPL. Info 270-825-2680.
Nov. 1-3: Kentucky Festival State Pageant, Embassy Suites in Lexington. Nebo Royalty representing the Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant.
Nov. 3: Time Change: Fall Backward.
Nov. 4: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Nov. 5: General Election, 6 a.am. to 6 p.m. (Remember to bring your glasses & ID)
Nov. 8-9: Chamber Holiday Open House at locations around Hopkins County.
Nov. 10: 55th Annual Veterans Parade, 2 p.m. downtown Madisonville.
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Natalie Springfield, Marlee Frogge, A'Myra Drone, Tina Seibert and Christina Sigers. Natalie will turn 6 on Oct. 23. She is the 2017 Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Marlee will turn 7 on Oct. 23. She is the reigning Young Jr. Miss Nebo. A'Myra will turn 4 on Oct. 24. She is the 2017 Princess Baby Miss Nebo Relay. Tina will celebrate on Oct. 24. She is the mother of Morgan, our reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo. Christina will celebrate on Oct. 29. She is the mother of Hadley, 2018 Baby Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Oct. 23-29.
Wed. Oct. 23: Karen McKnight.
Sat. Oct. 26: James Kelley; Kyle Lamb; Lucas Pendley.
Sun. Oct. 27: Tommie Qualls.
Mon. Oct. 29: Laura Armstrong.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Oct. 23-29.
Special Congratulations go to Joey & Melissa Langley on celebrating their 11th anniversary on Oct. 17.
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
