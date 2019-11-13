Special congratulations go to our four Nebo Royalty who represented the Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant at the Kentucky Festival Pageant, Nov. 1-3 in Lexington at the Embassy Suites. The winners will be representing Kentucky, next year at the AmeriFest U.S. Pageant, on July 24-26 at Pigeon Forge, TN. Visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant for pageant info and photos.
Ashlyn Jewel Ratliff won the 7 year old division. 95 girls competed in the Little Miss Kentucky 3-7 years session. Ashlyn is the 2019 Petite Little Miss Kentucky and the reigning Petite Little Miss Nebo Relay. She is the daughter of Keenan Cloern and Jon Ratliff, who reside in Madisonville. Jaelyn Pearl Jones was named 1st Runner-up in the Jr. Commonwealth 12 year Pre-Teen division. She also received the Personality Award. Jaelyn resides with her grandmother, Sharon Keyes-Chancellor in Corydon. She is the reigning Grand Supreme and Buddy Supreme Miss Nebo Relay. Jaelyn is also the Humanitarian Supreme for collecting the most items for Elizabeth's House, the WTTL Toy Drive and Relay for Life. She showed her Sports Madness as a Cheerleader.
Kaylee Rose Coin won the 16 year division. She is the 2019 Central Miss Kentucky and the reigning overall Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay for Life. Kaylee also won Sonja's Formal Beauty Supreme and Ambassador Awards at the Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant. Kaylee's platform is Suicide Prevention. Her parents are Brent and Kimberly Coin. They live in Greenville.
Leslie Diane Wink is the new Princess Kentucky Woman. She also won the Personality Award. She is the reigning overall Spokes Model Supreme and Mrs. Nebo Relay. Leslie and her husband, Dale live in Utica. Leslie is the owner of Once Upon A Child in Owensboro.
Congratulations also go to the following 2019 Nebo Royalty. The also qualified for the state pageant, but were unable to attend. Follow our Facebook Page for upcoming pageants and events. The mission of the Miss & Mister Nebo Pageants is Community Service. We support Relay for Life, Elizabeth's House, the WTTL Toy Drive and our Veterans.
Octavia Marie Collard is the reigning 1 year, Baby Miss Nebo Relay. She showed her Sports Madness supporting the Maroons! Her parents are Brooke Collard and Kevin Swartz. They reside in Madisonville. Anna Reese Liliker is the reigning overall Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. She also won the Cover Model and Ambassador Awards at the Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant. Anna showed her Sports Madness supporting the Tennessee Volunteers and collected $500 in donations for ACS to win the Humanitarian Award. She is 6 years old. Her parents are Joey and Nicky Liliker. They live in Paducah.
Brittany Grace Morgan is the reigning Miss Nebo Relay and Buddy Supreme. She is 19 years old. Brittany is the daughter of Timothy and Audrey Morgan of Nebo. She is a student at MCC. Lillian Muriel Powell is the reigning Modern Miss Nebo Relay. She is 20 years old. Lillian lives in Madisonville with her mother, Tiffany Powell. Special congratulations also go to Lillian on receiving her Kentucky Medication Aide certification. She is attending MCC.
Tiffany Florine Powell is the reigning Modern MS Nebo Relay. Her parents are Michael and Regina Fugate. Tiffany lives in Madisonville. She is a LPN.
Silent Run Baptist Church is holding a special Veteran's Celebration Service on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Special music will be done by Nashville artist, Eric Horner. All veterans and their families are invited to attend! Contact Bro. Tim Morgan for info: 270-249-8111 or 931-217-3358. The public is also invited to join them at 600 Silent Run Church Road in Nebo.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The 45th Annual Farm City Breakfast will be on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30am at Greater Lighthouse Church. The event will recognize Hopkins County farmers and businesses in the agriculture industry and those who make farming a reality in Hopkins County. The public is invited to attend. Call the Chamber to RSVP or for info at 279-821-3435.
Do you have your turkey? Do you know how to thaw and prepare it? Thanksgiving is in 16 days and Christmas is only 43 days away? If you need help, the Butterball Hotline experts will be available to answer all your questions by phone, online chat and email. The lines will be open during Nov. and Dec. to help with your holiday cooking. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
Have you updated your Code Red Alert Program to Smart911? If you haven't, go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/ and click on Smart911 to start your free account or call 279-821-8294 for info.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. The original $5,000 estimate has greatly increased due to more damage and your donations are needed to complete the job. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Nov. 1-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Nov. 27: 45th Farm City Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at Greater Lighthouse Church.
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving!
Dec. 1: Dawson Springs Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Theme: A Country Christmas.
Dec. 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland 12-4 p.m. downtown Madisonville. Games, Food, Vendors!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Cameron Drake and Glenda Hoggatt Seaton. Cameron will turn 10 on Nov. 12. He is the 2016 Wee Mister Nebo.
Glenda will celebrate on Nov. 16. She is the grandmother of Brittany Werely, the 2016 Jr. Miss Nebo Relay and 2015 Teen Miss Nebo.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 13-19. ...
Wed. Nov. 13: Toni Lantrip; Jackie Pearce; Stacia Peyton.
Thurs. Nov. 14: Laura Harvey; Samantha Morgan.
Sat. Nov. 16: Natalie Cooper; Youlanda Campbell.
Tues. Nov. 19: Cindy Holeman; Jessica Short.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Nov 13-19
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Terry Wilson, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
