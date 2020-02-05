The top spellers from each elementary and middle school in the Hopkins County School District congregated Jan. 24 at Madisonville Community College to compete in the annual Hopkins County Spelling Bee.
Held in MCC’s Beshear Education Center building, the annual bee began with a practice round and concluded with this year’s winner Eli Vincent from West Hopkins School spelling the championship word, incompatible. James Madison Middle School student, Josie Morris, took place.
This year’s spelling bee participants were:
Khloe Phillips, Browning Springs Middle School
Emily Royal, Earlington Elementary School
Tamia Haynes, Grapevine Elementary School
Tyler Rose, Hanson Elementary School
Josie Morris, James Madison Middle School
Bryleigh Jordan, Jesse Stuart Elementary School
Brandon Fowler, Pride Elementary School
Zoe Long, South Hopkins Middle School
Chloe Rich, Southside Elementary School
Kaylee Brandon, West Broadway Elementary School
Eli Vincent, West Hopkins School
During the event, MCC Professor/IECE Program Coordinator April Grace served as the official pronouncer. MCC Professors, Nancy McClearn and Andrea Deal, served as judges. MCC and MSU Assistant Professor and Education Coordinator, Dr. Karen Mackey, served as coordinator of the event. MCC’s KEA-SP chapter provided the awards.
