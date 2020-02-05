Spelling

Hopkins County Spelling Bee champion Eli Vincent and runner-up Josie Morris pose for a photo with Madisonville Community College/Murray State University Assistant Professor and spelling bee coordinator Dr. Karen Mackey.

 Submitted photo

The top spellers from each elementary and middle school in the Hopkins County School District congregated Jan. 24 at Madisonville Community College to compete in the annual Hopkins County Spelling Bee.

Held in MCC’s Beshear Education Center building, the annual bee began with a practice round and concluded with this year’s winner Eli Vincent from West Hopkins School spelling the championship word, incompatible. James Madison Middle School student, Josie Morris, took place.

This year’s spelling bee participants were:

Khloe Phillips, Browning Springs Middle School

Emily Royal, Earlington Elementary School

Tamia Haynes, Grapevine Elementary School

Tyler Rose, Hanson Elementary School

Josie Morris, James Madison Middle School

Bryleigh Jordan, Jesse Stuart Elementary School

Brandon Fowler, Pride Elementary School

Zoe Long, South Hopkins Middle School

Chloe Rich, Southside Elementary School

Kaylee Brandon, West Broadway Elementary School

Eli Vincent, West Hopkins School

During the event, MCC Professor/IECE Program Coordinator April Grace served as the official pronouncer. MCC Professors, Nancy McClearn and Andrea Deal, served as judges. MCC and MSU Assistant Professor and Education Coordinator, Dr. Karen Mackey, served as coordinator of the event. MCC’s KEA-SP chapter provided the awards.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.