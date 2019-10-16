Pet of the Week

Meet Marley, a 6-year-old, 53-pound Lab mix. Marley has been searching for his home for over 170 days! Marley is a super sweet, loving guy and would love a home with kiddos to play with and protect! He's charming, handsome, and has the cutest smile in our opinion. A guy like Marley will light up your life, while bringing joy and sunshine into the chilly fall months! There's still time to make 2019 the best year of Marley's life - contact HCHS to adopt today. Marley is up to date on vaccines, heartworm negative, and ready to go. Marley's adoption fee is half-price during the month of October. Adoption fee is $62.50 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter, and microchip. Smokey James is 5-years-old and has been searching for his furever home at HCHS since June 15. This handsome guy is the perfect couch partner, and would love nothing more than a warm lap to lay in! He's loving, but a little shy at first - he lived with the same owner for most of his life before they fell into bad health and we no longer able to care for him! Smokey James is looking for someone to make all of his dreams come true; will that be you? Adoption fee is SPONSORED which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptablepets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society! Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @hchs_adopt Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email: hopkinscohs@gmail.com Please call us 270-821-8965 or private message us with questions.
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 26
Most Popular
Articles
- New elementary school to be built in Hanson
- 'Put yourself first, put your health first'
- Glenn 'Porky' Wade Holmes
- West Kentucky 4-H Camp has tricks, treats planned during October
- Sarah Elizabeth Bean Morgan
- Anna Louise Puryear
- North handles Webster in region opener
- Police check van in Mahr Park, arrest four
- Whitfield seeks full return of coal severance money
- Short power pole couldcost Nebo thousands
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Today's Poll
Are you registered to vote?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.