This weeks Pet of the Week is Hickory, who is looking for his furever home at Hopkins County Humane Society. Hickory is a 2-year-old, 53 pound Shepherd mix, and this sweet guy will sweep you right off your feet. They say the eyes are windows to the soul, and in this case that's 100% true! Hickory's eyes show you how happy, playful, and full of life he is and we cannot wait for everyone to see just how bright his soul truly is! Hickory tested positive for heartworms, but he's not letting that define him; contact HCHS or your vets office today for information regarding heartworm treatment and prevention! Hickory is just the right size to fill that empty spot in your home and heart, don't wait -- adopt today. Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter, and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society! Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email: hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or private message us with questions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.