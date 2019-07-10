Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. My last article got lost in cyberspace so this will include some news from recent past I should already have announced.
First, Happy 66th wedding anniversary was celebrated by Willie and Joan Rickard on June 20th. Willie is one of our honored Veterans who participated in the Honor Guard for many years. He and Joan are members of Bethlehem Christian Church and still actively attend.
June 23 was another happy anniversary day as Ray and Kim Cartwright celebrated their 40th anniversary and their daughter and son-in-law Amie and Mark Knight.
June 27 was Happy 14th Birthday for Matthew Short who will be a freshman at MNHHS this fall.
June 29 Mary Alice Davis had
See rickards/Page PP4
Rickards
from the front page
another Happy Birthday and I am sure her family honored her special day. Many times we older ladies just want some of your time, not stuff.
Summer is on and it is time for ice cream and watermelon, tomatoes and squash. Lots of you have good gardens and the rest of us get to visit the farmstands and farmers markets. Pat Stegelman is a regular at the fairgrounds Farmers Market and she recently shared some fresh green beans with us. Mmmm good. Unlike the hospital green beans I had last year that were picked too early and not really cooked, Pat's were delicious. Cooked down well and seasoned with hog jowl. Have you ever noticed that most folks over 75 have had their share of hog, beef, lard, pie and other things not highly recommended and they are still with us. Moderation and hard work seem to balance out the calories.
Jo Nell Crawford also had news for me. Like other grandparents, she has been attending graduations. Granddaughter Casey graduated from Hopkins County Central High School and older sister Shelby graduated from University of Louisville. The girls recently returned from a graduation cruise and Shelby is preparing to leave for Baylor University Medical School in Houston Texas. The girls are daughters of Andy and Stephanie Crawford and also granddaughters of the late Dwight Crawford.
Congratulations to Sarah Rowland who recently completed training and was certified as the Anton Volunteer Fire Department Safety Officer.
Please help keep this column current with your news, birthdays, anniversaries and achievements. Text To 270871-3719 or email to donna.slaton@gmail.com.
