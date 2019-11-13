I found a new source online where I can read the late 1800s Earlington Bee. When I find an interesting article or one which contains names or information about individuals which whom I think I've become "familiar," I have a tendency to "hit" print.
I'm always afraid I won't be able to find that particular paragraph again. The other night, before I realized it, I'd printed off an entire ream of paper. Sigh! I supposed I can entertain myself reading it when the snow piles up and I don't desire to venture outdoors. I enjoy the strange wording of early papers as if they used a combination of several foreign languages. E'ton was stocked with Irish, Welch, Italian, and German families.
There's no doubt that a number of words or slang from each family crept into the vocabulary of others. Many times newspaper correspondents in those early days quoted the townspeople in interviews with the exact language or vocabulary they were speaking. Some phrases have unfamiliar meanings to me. There was little, what we call formal writing, in those articles. Most were folksy, conversational, often witty.
My favorites were the "down-home" articles of a writer who only identified himself as the Hoss Editor, and his first columns were known as the "Neighs and Brays" from the Toombs. Of course, most readers knew the writer was Colonel Toombs, who operated a print shop in the middle of the first block of E. Main between the E'ton Hotel (Guest House) and the large Victory (apartment) Building. One of his largest printing accounts was for the weekly "Bee."
I noticed a column with which I wasn't familiar of the Hoss Editor concerning William Walton, the successful mine owner of Walton Mines in Barnsley, and who in February of 1899 arrived home from
Japan and a "world tour." His return must have been of great interest to people and so his arrival was food for the type of fun on which the Hoss Editor thrived. I thought I'd share a bit of the play on words so common to the Bee columns. You might think the author and his readers were "unschooled," but you'd be wrong. The subjects required for 8th grade graduates at this time were similar to our college curriculum.
"Hearing last week Billie Walton of "Around the World" fame, was returning from Madisonville to this place upon the afternoon train, and as he had been bowing down at the shrine of Bacchus, Billy felt at peace with all mankind -- women and children thrown in for good count. Billie wished to treat his multitudinous friends, and casting his eye about in search of the means to do so he spied a jug belonging to a colored man who was guarding it as a sore finger or the apple of his eye.
Billie lit on that jug like a night hawk on a June bug, and yanking the cork with the dexterity of a street dentist, he circulated the jug through the crowd until it was as dry as a cow with a hollow horn or the desert of Sahara in dog days. The luckless owner of the empty crockery ware sought Marshal Barnett and poured into that official's ear a story which would have moved a cast iron Indian to tears. He wanted permission to swipe a jug from Billie, on the principle of an eye for an eye and a jug for a jug or else he wanted Barnett to jug Billie for juggling with his jug or he would be satisfied if he could legally obtain from Billie an omnipotent dollar of the daddies, or he could be made whole the self-same hour by applying one of Uncle Sam's anguish plasters commonly called a dollar bill.
Barnett soothed the unfortunate man who was so broken in "spirits" by telling him that Billie would "render unto Caesar" that which he had been seizing. 'How vain in all beneath the skies. How sad the solemn thought. That even the man with a jug of spud Is not assured a 'snort.' "
A couple reminders for you of events this week. Thursday, Nov. 14, the E'ton Christian Church will have its Prayer Shawl Dedication Service at 6 p.m. If you have never attended one of these -or even if you have -- you will not find more inspiration, better playing and singing nor more delicious food. Their service honors veterans and offers us a means to give thanks to those who have served. The following Monday at 11:34 a.m. at White Plains, Spencer Brewer and his gang will sponsor a nice Thanksgiving meal, lots of fellowship and a thoughtful program.
Central's color guard will be there to present the colors. Tell them you appreciate what they do. On Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The Rev. Cottoner's Oak Grove Baptist Church, 309 Graves St. in M'ville will be the place to be if you love gospel music. The Purple Waves Preservation Society is sponsoring a gospel sing with the Clarksville Soulstirrers, Hopkins Co. Male Choir and Minister Margie Bowman. There is no charge, but a free will offering will be taken during the program to help with much needed funds to rebuild the inside of E'ton's future museum and community center.
Make an effort to go somewhere. Don't stay inside and complain there is nowhere to go as there are events every day from now until the Christmas holidays. If your excuse is that life isn't the same after you lost your mate, child or best friend. Being around other Christian people is one way to begin your "new" life. Practice smiling.
I have a number of small posters near my computer that I read most every evening. Two of my favorites is: "They ask, "How are you doing?" But what they mean is "Are you over it yet?" My lips say, "Fine, thanks," but my eyes tell a different story, my heart sings a different tune, and my soul just weeps." Another reminds me that we can't change what has happened in our lives.
All we can do is change how we react to it. I figure that whether or not you actually make a difference, make an effort. And attend church services Sunday, somewhere ... anywhere. God will be where ever you go. You are never a visitor in your Father's house.
