The 45th Annual Farm City Breakfast is this morning, Nov. 27 at 6:30 a.m. at the Greater Lighthouse Church. Hopkins County 4-H and FFA programs, farmers and businesses in the agriculture industry and those who make farming a reality in Hopkins County will be recognized. The public is invited to attend.
Charles and I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving! Do you have any special holiday traditions? Many families will watch the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with their family at 9 a.m., followed by the National Dog Show on NBC; or others will curl up on the sofa and catch hours of Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel; or the sports fans will be glued to football! Many stores will also be open for holiday shopping while others will be opening later with their Black Friday specials! If you need help cooking your turkey, the Butterball Hotline experts will be available to answer all your questions at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
Christmas is just 20 days away! Holiday decorations are starting to brighten the landscapes and dazzle the young at heart. It's also time to find your Elf on the Shelf and other holiday decor to make sure you have everything you need. It's also a good time to check your lights for any damage. Many fires are started by damaged wires during the holidays. Don't forget about your special holiday recipes! Make decorating a special family tradition.
If you haven't been to Evansville to see Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights holiday display at Garvin Park, you should add it to your holiday traditions and support Easter Seals at the same time. The lights will be open Thanksgiving night through New Years. Please send me your holiday events to add to the calendar!
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. The city has contracted with Carroll Dixon to do the fence repairs. The original $5,000 estimate has greatly increased due to more damage and your donations are needed to complete the job.
Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Nov. 1-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Nov. 27: 45th Farm City Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at Greater Lighthouse Church.
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving! Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. on NBC.
Nov. 29: Black Friday!
Nov. 30: Small Business Saturday! Shop Local!
Dec. 1: Dawson Springs Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Theme: A Country Christmas.
Dec. 2: Cyber Monday shopping deals!
Dec. 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Dec. 7: Winter Wonderland 12-4 p.m. downtown Madisonville. Games, Food, Vendors!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 10: Inauguration, at the Capital in Frankfort. Watch coverage on KET.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Special birthday greetings go to Charles & Carolyn Browning Foster! Charles celebrated his 80th birthday on Nov. 14. Carolyn will celebrate on Nov. 29. They are the reigning Relay For Life Survivor King & Queen!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Tammy Daniel May, Regina Hooten, Ann Burton Sutton and Tracy Sigler Moore. Tammy will celebrate on Nov. 27. She is the grandmother of Laiken Baker, 2015 Princess Toddler Miss Nebo, Ambassador Supreme Kentucky Festival & AmeriFest US. Regina will celebrate on Nov. 28. She is the mother of Kaylin, 2017 Jr. Baby Miss Nebo Relay, 2018/2019 Kentucky Festival Humanitarian and 2018 AmeriFest Humanitarian US. Ann will celebrate on Dec. 1. She is the 2016 Princess Mrs. Nebo Relay. Tracy will celebrate on Dec. 1. She is the mother of Taelyn, 2018 Teen Miss Nebo.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Wed. Nov. 27: Tara Stanley Hight; David Simms.
Fri. Nov. 29: Jaxon Stone turns 6!
Mon. Dec. 2:Peggy Stirsman.
Tues. Dec. 3: Nena Matheny; Shawn Roberts; Cheryl Kelley.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Kevin & Danelle Crick celebrated their 21st anniversary on Nov. 7!
Luther & Dorthy Witten celebrated their 31st anniversary on Nov. 23!
Lonnie & Linda Neal will celebrate on Nov. 29!
Get Well prayers are needed for Charles Brown, Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Terry Wilson, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.