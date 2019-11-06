Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central High Schools have received national recognition for excellence in global education from EF High School Exchange Year, the leader in high school exchange.
The EF High School Exchange Year Global Education Excellence Award is presented annually to high schools that demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to international understanding and global awareness. Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins are among a select group of high schools and districts recognized across the United States for the 2018-2019 school year.
"Madisonville North and Hopkins Central have shown an outstanding commitment to offering a global education," said Bob Fredette, president of EF High School Exchange Year. "By welcoming exchange students into the classrooms, the schools have created new and unique learning opportunities for not just the exchange students, but for the American students and faculty as well."
This past school year, MNHHS and HCCHS welcomed a total of four EF High School Exchange Year exchange students, with two at each school. Not only were the students accepted into the schools, but they became an integral part of the schools' academic and extracurricular life and involved the greater community in the exchange experience.
"My experience at Hopkins Central was amazing," said EF student Anniken Johnsen from Norway. "I was able to participate in swimming, which is something I would not have had the experience of trying back home." Johannne Nilsen of Norway said, "One of the things I appreciate most about my experience at Madisonville North is experiencing a pep rally for the first time. I will never forget my time in Madisonville, and I know I will always be welcome there."
Regional Exchange Coordinator Megan Chaney would like to thank both schools for welcoming students from around the globe. The community and visiting students shared an unforgettable experience thanks to the generosity of Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins administration, teachers, students and families."
