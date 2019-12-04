This is the beginning of the six busiest weeks of the year. Most organizations are searching for a date for meetings and Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners that don't coincide with other groups. Although it may sound as if I have dozens of meetings, I actually do not ... until November and December.
I got ahead of myself and said I'd have the "Second Table" historical cookbook for the James Larmouth Resource Center finished this week. Of course, most of you know I didn't make my deadline. I have no apology, but I will turn it in, for sure, next Monday. I'm still waiting for Doug Bullock's peach preserves recipe he promised, but he's the busiest guy I know, always out and about helping others. Doug is the service officer for E'ton's Am. Legion Post 2.
And, then again, I attended a Purple Waves meeting tonight for final preparations for their fundraiser gospel singing at the Rev. Cottoner's church this coming Sunday. The group is raising funds to begin the reconstruction inside of what will become our community center/museum. The Rev. Wade announced that the front and back doors have arrived and should be put in next week (baring another week of rain). Lt Col Mary Wooldridge, chairman of board of directors, was in from Texas to help tie up ends. She is returning to Texas Monday and asked if I could hold up the book until she texts me her recipe. No problem since I'm not exactly "finished." My sister swears I don't know when to end a project.
Actually, we didn't have a title for the book until I reread a paragraph sent by Evelyn Spencer, who writes the "Early Earlington" articles. He sister Laura Fisher Tessenger compiled an excellent family cookbook several years ago and introduced it with a fascinating early history of her mother and her seven sisters. One section brought back many memories of the 40s in my family.
She wrote, "During the time many of us were growing up, we have fond memories of the wonderful Sunday dinners served at our homes. The "first table" served 10 to 14 adults while the cousins had to occupy themselves turning the crank to freeze the ice cream and waiting impatiently for their turn at the "second table." That wait was well repaid."
My family ate every Sunday at my grandparents after church. In the summers, we filled, it seemed, two or three rooms, the porch and yard. My grandmother didn't believe we were meant to "work" on the Sabbath and cooked most of her food on Saturday evening except for baking hot cornbread and setting the "two" tables, a large oak one for adults and a short oak table built by my grandfather for the children. I'm not sure at what age we were before being allowed at the adult table, but I remember some of us "children" had limbs so long it was difficult to cross our legs under the little table.
I had not thought about that "second table" for many years. And I can't remember the day I
graduated to the "first table." In today's busy world, I suppose few families sit down and say a blessing together even at one table. We pick up carry-out food or grab a plate to the living room in front of the television. Moms usually end the day by picking up plates from each room or making sure sacks which held carry-out food are empty before they throw them in the trash.
Sometimes we find it easier to grab a paper plate than reach for the Corning Ware ones. If we open the refrig for a Coke, we can avoid washing a glass. I remember in the past how much fun a number of us (siblings or cousins) had setting or clearing off the table and stacking dishes for the one or two of us stuck with dishwashing. I thought the memories of those days and the "second table" could be captured for future generations, who would otherwise have no idea of the meaning of those words. Lynette Burns mentioned tonight at the meeting that her father wanted everyone to sit together at one table for meals. There were so many families that gathered at my grandparents that was never possible.
Yet, that "second table" was a blessing bestowed on us and one we didn't realize was a blessing until years later. I appreciate that Evelyn Fisher allowed us to use a portion of "The Wyman Sisters' Cookbook" for our Resource Center historical cookbook. I have enjoyed reading and rereading each of the endearing stories attached to each recipe and learning about various traditions of local families. We appreciate the photos of three or four generations and the many photos Janet Nichols ran around taking with her IPhone. Again, thanks to all who participated. It has been a fun project and great to have met many neighbors of whom I was unaware. It will also be great to move on to the "next" project.
I'd like to acknowledge the warm welcome extended by the E. Main Christian Church and the awesome program of singers for their annual Prayer Shawl Dedication. Again, the shawls for the veterans' center, hospice and baby blankets for the Door of Hope were beautiful. We sometimes believe we have no talents to share, but these ladies have learned to use their particular talent for a wonderful ministry.
They meet once a month at the church where they sit (or rock) and knit and crochet and talk about problems and praises. How different the world (or our community) would be if each of us used our talent (and we are all blessed with at least one) for others. Bless these ladies for their efforts and the inspirational programs they produce for the community. This church annually sponsors a community chili supper with an auction the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
I don't know of another church with members who work as diligently with a smile and hug for their many community outreach programs. I like hugs! What a blessing each of their members and pastor Kim are to E'ton. I try to remember to give thanks for tomorrow' blessings as well as for todays. I like that thought. It's nice to know so many people are planning for tomorrow's blessings for me ... and you, even if we don't realize it. That's another nice thought to leave with you today.
