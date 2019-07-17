We have a political cartoon on our circulation desk at the Dawson Springs Branch Library; it features a man standing outside of a library shouting "WHY DO WE EVEN NEED LIBRARIES ANYMORE?" And while that cartoon has been hanging there since I moved back to Dawson Springs four years ago, I never considered that people actually think that way.
Until about three months after I started working at the branch library, I was told by a friend of a friend on social media that I would probably be out of a job within six months because "libraries aren't necessary." This woman would not be swayed from the idea that due to the fact "Everybody has smart phones now" and "Nobody reads," all libraries would be closed by 2020.
And while that woman was wrong and I've worked here for another 18 months, the question still remains, why do we need libraries anymore? Well, here's just a little snapshot of what we do:
We loan out books. This seem like the most obvious answer, but that is what we do. A large portion of our patrons in Dawson Springs are retired, and while they still loved to read, they're on a fixed income and can't afford to buy a new book every month (or in some cases, every week). We provide them with the books they love without charging anything.
We loan out DVD's. For a long time, my family did not have cable. It was a luxury we couldn't afford, but luckily, we had library cards. We checked out movies and TV series for several years and once again, we didn't pay a dime. Even now, we couldn't afford to rent nearly as many movies as we check out from our library.
We have the Internet. Living in a rural area as we do, home Internet isn't always an option, and even if it is, having a home computer is also not a definite. But if you come to the local library, we can give you a couple hours of Internet access. I've seen people apply for jobs, apply for assistance, set up Skype interviews for prospective schools, find recipes and lyrics, and even just browse around on Facebook. The library literally opens up the world to people in a tiny little town.
Even if we only offered books, there's something the library offers that an app will never replace. Me. I am a person that you can come in and talk to about anything and everything (and I think I've heard everything). I can offer advice, humor, or even just an ear to listen.
So if you ever wonder why we need a library, ask yourself a second question, when was the last time you went into one? Then come see us and we'll help you find out.
