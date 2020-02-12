Hi, I’m Ashley, the Adult Programming and Marketing Coordinator at HCMPL. I’d like to share with you our services, programs and special events going on this month.
Keep reading for more information on happenings this month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. We have great programs in store for February.
A big, huge, thank you to everyone that participated in our Annual Snowman Contest. We had a total of 9 entries and here are the winners: Ages 5-12 — Yehoshua Golightly, Ages 13-19 — Jeremiah Cotton, Ages 20 and up — Michael Ferguson. If you have any more questions, call and talk to Ms. Shanna or Ms. Ashley at 270-825-2680.
Have you ever thought about writing for fun? Come join local writers to share ideas and encourage one another on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Writers of all ages and disciplines are invited to attend.
Calling all gamers! Board Game Night is Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5-7 p.m. Families, singles — all ages are welcome! Choose from our Board Game Library or bring your own.
Tuesday Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. will see our next meeting of Chess Club. We’ve had a steady number and a great group of all ages and all skill levels. We’d love to see you join us. I know there are some of you ready to get your game on.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library and the Public Library Development Foundation Inc. are proud to welcome Albert Isaiah Jackson. Mr. Jackson, a motivational speaker and a native of Hopkins County, will present his program, “Unlocking Your Limitless Potential,” on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Join our Technology Coordinator Mance Chappell for Tech Classes the last Thursday of every month (Feb. 27). This month’s program is titled Internet Basics and will take patrons through subjects like: how to create an email, how to do basic internet research, and other internet topics. Due to future limited space, Tech Classes for March and April will be postponed until Thursday, May 28 because of our upcoming Silent Auction Fundraiser beginning Monday, April 6.
Ms. Shanna is still shaking up Story Time! Story Time now meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Night Time Story Time meets every Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Bring your children to join Ms. Shanna for crafts, wiggles, songs and of course, fun books.
Calling all Master Builders! Lego Club meets every Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Let your imagination soar and come build with us. All ages welcome.
Teen Night for February will be on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. If you are between the ages of 11-18, come join Ms. Shanna for some crazy, stupid fun! This month we will be having a Stupid Cupid Party! Teen Nights are normally filled with fun, crafts, movies and any other shenanigans that Ms. Shanna comes up with.
Lastly, HCMPL would like to remind the community that as of October of 2019, you must have your library card number to check out materials or use any library service. If you do not have your card or remember your number, please come to the library to get a new one.
