Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Autumn arrived, fall fell and the festivals are flying fast and furious.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Sept 23 were: Levi Knight, Gunnyr Daugherty, Paislee Reasons, T.J. Moore, Carson Hackney, YaiElle Vincent, Heather Payton Ansley Bowman, Alex Ezell, Liam Bishop, Braylon Harris Boyd Dever, NaKaiya Whitaker, Beyli Deras. Reminder for those of us who do not live under the school calendar, Fall Break is October 7-11, 2019.
September special days included Happy Birthdays for Tony Heady and Bill Cardwell on Sept 19, Faye Ledbetter Walker on Sept 20 and her great grandson Henry Lockwood who turned one one Sept 25. Henry is the son of Mallory and Preston Lockwood and the grandson of Kellie and Tony Heady.
On October 4th, my husband Norris will celebrate another birthday and we will probably find a nice place to eat out.
Tim and Jennifer Hicklin Hartman celebrate their anniversary on Oct 4 as well.
If you have news or do something fun during fall break, please send the information to Donna Slaton, 270-871-3719 or donna.slaton@gmail.com.
