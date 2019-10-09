Welcome to fall. Manitou and Nebo are starting to celebrate the fall season. Beautiful seasonal yard displays are adorning the communities and farmers are gathering the fall harvest. Please exercise caution, as farm machinery is moving along the roads. Highway 41-A has wider lanes now with the new coating of asphalt. You can expect a smoother ride, as you pass Wicks Well and don't forget to enjoy the scenery.
The hot weather is already having a big effect on our fall foliage, as many leaves are already falling and they will not produce their beautiful colors this year, according to meteorologists.
Hopefully, the cooler temperatures will arrive to savage the traditional fall customs of hayrides, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple cider and colorful trees.
Fall also signals that the holidays are quickly approaching. Halloween is just 16 days around the corner. Do you have any special customs, costumes or Trunk or Treats to share? What is your favorite candy for Trick or Treating? Holiday décor is already filling the store shelves and holiday shopping will be in full force in 44 days. Thanksgiving is later this year on Nov. 28. Christmas is only 61 days away on Wednesday this year! Are you ready for 2020?
Special congratulations go to Cody & Clearinda Mitchell on the birth of their son, Mason Ryder on Oct. 1 at 11:11 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. and 9 ozs. He will be happily, welcomed home in Nebo, by his brother, John and sister, McKenzie.
Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church is taking their Birthplace Trip this week, on Tuesday, Oct. 15th to Dickson, TN., where the Cumberland Presbyterian Church began. Next week, we will share some of the highlights of their trip. Contact Sister Becky Zahrte at 270-978-3328 for more info about going on the trip or about Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Absentee voting has started in the Clerks Office. If you will be out of the county on Nov. 5th, you may qualify to vote now, in person at the Clerks Office. You may qualify for a mail ballot if you are attending college out of the county, active military or are an older voter. Contact the office for info at 270-821-0342, ext. 3.
Have you updated your Code Red Alert Program to Smart911? If you haven't, take a few minutes to do it now. Code Red accounts will not transfer to the new system, so you must activate a new Smart911 account to receive notifications on weather, traffic and other emergencies. Go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/ and click on Smart911 to start your free account or call 279-821-8294 for info.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the fence repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Oct. 7-11: Hopkins County Schools Fall Break.
Oct. 11-12: Autumn Fest at Finders Keepers. Vendors, Food Trucks, games & more! Call 270-339-8574 for info.
Oct. 17: Big Blue Madness, 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena!
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn! 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Oct. 20: Pastor Appreciation Day.
Oct. 22: Hooks & Needles, 6 p.m. at the Zahrte home. Call 279-978-3328 for info.
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween!
Nov. 1-2: Fall Craft Fair at Parkway Plaza Mall. Sponsored by HCMPL. Call 270-825-2680 for info.
Nov. 3: Time Change: Fall Backward.
Nov. 4: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Nov. 5: General Election, 6 a.am. to 6 p.m. (Remember to bring your glasses & ID)
Nov. 28: Happy Thanksgiving!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Taelynn Jade Moore, Laiken Baker and Pam Kirk. Taelynn will turn 16 on Oct. 9. She is the reigning Teen Miss Nebo. Laiken will turn 6 on Oct. 10. She is the 2015 Toddler Princess Miss Nebo, Wee Miss Kentucky Festival and Kentucky and US Ambassador 2016. Pam will celebrate on Oct. 14. She is the mother of Allie, 6-11 Months Miss Nebo Relay 2018.
Special birthday greetings go to 3rd District Magistrate Vicki Dickerson Thompson on Oct. 15.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Oct. 9-15
Sept. 21: Roger Parish turned 66 years old.
Sept. 26: John Dukes turned 75 years old (not 85, I gave him a few to grow on!)
Fri. Oct. 11: Libby Butler; Elish McDowell.
Sat. Oct. 12: Paige Rainwater; Tim Durham.
Sun. Oct. 13: Barbara Eichholz.
Mon. Oct. 14: Blake Lamb.
Tues. Oct. 15: Colby Lear; Jeannine Gleason; Sheri Brooks Branon;
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Oct. 9-15
Oct. 9: Ricky & Mariah Roberts.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC,
926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Get Well prayers are needed for Dorothy Shoulders, Jenny & Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost Howard Todd, several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
