Pet of the Week

Meet Nalla Marie -- a 52-pound, 2-year-old Pit mix beauty up for adoption at Hopkins County Humane Society. Nalla Marie was owner-surrendered at no fault of her own and is now looking for a furever home to settle down in. Nalla Marie is great with other dogs, loves everyone she meets, and would love to be a protector to your kiddos and your BFF. If you're looking for a shoulder to cry on, a partner in crime, and the best thing to ever happen to you, then Nalla Marie is the girl for you. She is heartworm negative, current on vaccines and monthly heartworm prevention, and ready to start the next chapter of her life! Our dog adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. There are no pull fees for approved rescues. Keep up with our events, our adoptable animals, and more on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CLOSED 12-1 for lunch) Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email (hopkinscohs@gmail.com) or come to our adoption facility! Please call us at 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions or inquiries.
