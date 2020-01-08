January 9
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $9 plus tax and gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at (270) 797-3421
January 10
Daniel Neihoff
7 -- 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
Daniel Neihoff is taking over the Crowded House stage! Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and awesome live music. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 11
Brett Dignan
7 -- 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
Brett Dignan is taking over the Crowded House stage! Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and awesome live music. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 15
Carr Petrova Duo
7:30 -- 9 p.m.
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Described as "ravishing" (Strad), "enlightened" (BBC), "explosive" (Virginia Gazette), and "irresistibly elegant" (Diario de Leon), violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova have rapidly compiled a remarkable list of accolades in recognition of their fiery musical expression, refined artistry, and relentless entrepreneurial dedication to social initiatives. Tickets are $22. Call (270) 821-2787 for more information and to buy tickets.
January 16
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $9 plus tax and gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at (270) 797-3421
January 16
Ladies Night with Reverend Jack
6 -- 8 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
The Crowded House is hosting Ladies Night. Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and live music from Reverend Jack. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 17
Kyle Nachtigal
7 -- 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
Kyle Nachtigal is taking over the Crowded House stage! Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and live music. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 18
Winter Family Nature Hike
1 -- 2:30 p.m.
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Rd., Madisonville
The third hike in Mahr Park Arboretum's Winter Family Hike series. The "Winter Family Nature Hike" will be led by Kim Shaw. Join the first Family Nature Hike of 2020 and find out what nature looks and feels like in January. An inside activity or craft will follow the hike. Call (270) 584-9017 for more information.
January 18
Jeff Johnson
7 -- 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
Jeff Johnson is taking over the Crowded House stage! Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and live music. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 23
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $9 plus tax and gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at (270) 797-3421
January 23
One More Business Customer Business Roundtable
12 -- 1 p.m.
Where: Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, 15 E Center St., Madisonville
One More Customer is a free resource thanks to a partnership between the Chamber and SmallBiz. On the fourth Thursday of each month we meet for a webinar and round table that talks about the issues that help you grow your small business. Call (270) 821-3435 for more information.
January 24
John Sutton Band
8 -- 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
The John Sutton Band is taking over the Crowded House stage! Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and live music. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 25
181 South
8 -- 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 W Center St., Madisonville
181 South is taking over the Crowded House stage! Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and live music. Call (270) 825-1178 for reservations and more information.
January 30
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $9 plus tax and gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at (270) 797-3421
January 30
Trip Advisor Workshop
2:30 -- 3:30 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Innovation Station, 28 W Arch St., Madisonville
Learn tips and tools of claiming your Tripadvisor listing and manage what viewers see when looking at your business. Accommodations, retail, restaurants, and attractions can be listed on TripAdvisor for free! Call (270) 821-1939 for more information.
January 31
AJ Croce: Croce Plays Croce
7:30 -- 9 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Innovation Station, 28 W Arch St., Madisonville
"Croce Plays Croce" features a complete set of classics by his father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. Tickets start at $16. Call (270) 821-2787 for more information and to buy tickets.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.