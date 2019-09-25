Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Saturday, Sept. 28, is the day for the Anton Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes food for sale, safety displays, games for kids and good music. And if you have not already donated bottled water, please consider doing so.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Sept. 16 were: Colt Modlin, Alauna Wiles, Daniel Rowland, Aubrionna Barlow, Kyra Bowles, Adam Olonchik, Brylee Zimmer, Andrew Hall, Makinzy Berry Franklin, Tijah Hobgood, Greta Duncan, Reagan Ramsey, Zavier O'Bannon and Brantley Harris.
Happy Belated Birthday to my sister-in-law, Marilyn Strayn on Sept 17.
If you have special days or Anton news to share, please call or write Donna F. Slaton, 270-871-3719 or donna.slaton@gmail.com.
