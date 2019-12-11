West Hopkins Cheer wins KAPOS title

West Hopkins Cheerleaders won the KAPOS Region 2 championship in the small division. The team will compete in the State Championship on Dec. 21 in Lexington. Teammembers are, back row from left, Bethany Rakestraw, Aly McCord, Mattie Sheriday, Hayli Gipson, Riley McGee and Alissa Griest; front row from left, Layla Holmes, Lilly Terry, Brooklynn Charpentier, Kayleigh Johnson, Kalli Hancock,and Payton Harvey. The cheer coach is Angela Steele and assistant is Christi Allen.
