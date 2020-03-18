Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. The news recently has made us wary of handshakes and hugs, but smiling and waving are still in high regard so practice them frequently. There is always a way to lift someone’s day.
Anton has lost another good neighbor. March 9, Anna Vannoy Conrad passed on to be with her Lord and her Claudie who passed just a few weeks ago. Her smile will be missed at Browder United Methodist Church and all over Anton. Our prayers and sympathies to Mark and Kirk and both their families.
Jesse Stuart CHAMPS for the week of March 9 were: Gunner Patterson, Grayson Baggett, Jordyn Broady, Rossalynn, Thomas, Saveion Grey, Damya Burt, Addison Akers, Zaylen, Torain, Mason Boyd, Colin Woolfork, Kennedy Baldwin, Aiden Orange, Makinzy Scisney and Jayden Carnot.
The family of David and Lou Adams has been celebrating happy days again which usually includes some of Grandma Lou’s good cooking. Their son David Lynn Adams and his daughter Allison were a year older on March 6. Their daughter Debbie Adams Johnson then celebrated on March 9.
The landscape changed in Anton last Wednesday when the old building that once held Short’s grocery and was also a store before that was torn down and removed completely. I am sure there are a few folks who can remember when you could get a piece of candy for 25 cents, or maybe a sandwich for a dollar.
Check out your pictures and memories of Anton and share them with the younger generation before they are forgotten.
If you have special days or events to share please send to Donna F. Slaton 270-871-3719 or misspockets3@yahoo.com.
