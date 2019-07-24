Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield. As always, The Hardwick family hopes and pray that you and yours have had a blessed week since my last article.
I have received a bunch of emails from those that attended the White Plains School Reunion. So, I know one thing for sure -- we need to reach out and touch and many off those that attended White Plains.
The renewed friendship, the history of our community, those that help build the character of our town. White Plains is a special place. Yes, we are like every community. We do have our issues as well. I promise that next year I will start early on getting the word out.
This past Thursday was a very sad day for me. I lost my one and only brother. Ronnie was the best brother that I could have asked for. He was there for me every time I needed him. Ronnie served his country on two different occasions.
He pastored the truck stop ministry for over 30 years; served two terms as councilman for Dawson Springs. Ronnie loved his country, and he loved Hopkins County. I must tell you that I have been celebrating the past few days. I know that Ronnie is in heaven, and that he and my Mother are having one big reunion.
I was over at the Community College last week. There is still time to sign up for fall classes. There is still time to receive financial aid. Everyone may not be able to attend a college or university. You can attend a community college. I am very proud to say that we have one of the best community colleges in this great commonwealth.
One piece of advice from this wore out old coal miner -- a higher education is the pathway to a better future. That higher education could mean vocational school. If you have any questions, please call me at 270-339-7460.
Hope 2 All food Bank in Nortonville is doing an outstanding job. They are helping hundreds of families every week. Their goal as well as all our goals should be that no one goes to bed hungry. We can eliminate hunger in Hopkins County. Drop off some food, don't forget salt, pepper, and egg cartons.
After my article last week where I highlighted the blood bank at Baptist Hospital, I have gotten several emails from people that their friends and families members had to have blood. They wanted me to thank the donors and the great employees at the blood bank.
They are outstanding by the way. If my article encourages one person to go donate, it's worth it. We all know that most of us can donate. We just don't take the time (30 minutes). The blood you donate may just save one of your friends or family members.
Until next week, please let me know what is going on in your world. Your old buddy Noel E. Hardwick signing off.
