Special congratulations go to Kamyrn McKnight and Nevaeh Lindle who were named Top 9 Finalists in the Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant! Kamyrn is the 2017 Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay. Nevaeh is the 2017 Petite Miss Nebo Relay. Also attending was Natalie Nickelson, the reigning Teen Miss WKSF, 2014 Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair and Kentucky Pre-Teen State Fair. Natalie is the 2017 Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Tiffany Nickelson was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the 16th Annual Pre-Teen Pageant. She is the reigning Miss Central Kentucky United States. She was the 2012 Miss Hopkins County Fair, 2016 Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo, Mini Supreme Miss Kentucky Festival and 2017 Ameri-Fest Mini Supreme Miss US.
Do you have pageant fever? Join us in Nebo on August 17 to support Relay for Life. This is a natural pageant with a mission to community service. Pageant entries are still being accepted for contestants and vendors for the Aug. 17 Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant. We have divisions for all ages, even ladies 65+, including MS, Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman and boys 0-11 years. The top 3 in each age group advance to state. Perfect for beginners. Fair contestants will receive a special discount if they mention they were a contestant. Open to Kentucky residents. You still have time to get your Sports Madness outfit ready for the Optional Costume Contest to support Relay for Life. The entry fee is $15 for the public and $10 for contestants and you signup at the door. Please like and visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info. Vendor spaces are available for direct sale companies to showcase jewelry, makeup, home décor, attire, bows, crafts and more. Opportunities are also available for hair and makeup vendors.
We will be recognizing cancer survivors during the pageant, Relay Purple Prom and at the Relay Survivors Brunch on September 7 and during the Relay Event on September 13. Contact me for info and to be added to our VIP List. If you'd like to join our Nebo Royalty Team, let me know!
Relay For Life:
The Relay For Life Purple Prom needs sponsors and donations. The prom is an adult, fun dance fundraiser for Relay. A Silent Auction is also planned, so donations for gift baskets and certificates are appreciated for the cause. The Royal Affair will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Madisonville City Park Clubhouse. The Relay Committee and the Nebo Royalty are selling advance tickets for $15 or $25 per couple. We will have info at our
Relay Pageant.
The Nebo Royalty shined at the AmeriFest National US Pageant in Pigeon Forge, TN July 26-28. Arianna Barco reigned over the weekend as Wee Miss US and crowned her successor. She is the 2017 Duchess Miss Nebo Relay and Princess Toddler Kentucky Festival. Special Congratulations go to Morgan Seibert, Addie Pharris, Ellen Chaney, Bella Bailey, Kaylin Hooten and Brennan Laughary on their AmeriFest Titles!
Morgan won Princess Miss US. She is the reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo. Addie won Duchess Pre-Teen Miss US and the Rising Star Award. She is the reigning Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Ellen won 3rd RU and the Festival Wear Award in the Little Miss division. She was also named a National Scholar, US Ambassador and won a trip to Cancun. She is the reigning Little Miss Nebo and Petite Miss Kentucky. Bella won Princess Little Miss US, the Prettiest Hair and Best Dressed Awards. She is the reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Kaylin won 4th RU in the Toddler Miss US. She also won the Charity Supreme award for collecting the most items (1,557 bars of soap & socks). She also repeated her title as National Humanitarian and won the community service ALICE Award for the 0-3 years division. Kaylin is the 2017 Jr. Baby Miss Nebo Relay.
Brennan won Duchess Wee Tiny Miss US. She is the 2017 Princess Jr. Baby Miss Nebo Relay.
The relay committee still needs sponsors, volunteers and teams to participate in fundraising! Please visit the Hopkins County Relay For Life Facebook Page or contact me for info. Save the Date: Friday, September 13th for Relay 2019. New this year will be $25 vendor spaces for Direct Sales Company reps. (Limit 1 per Company.) Don't miss your chance to be included.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Aug. 5: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Aug. 5: WHS Open House, 4-5:30 p.m.
Aug. 7: Hopkins County Schools 1st Day.
Aug. 9-11: 36th Annual Dust Bowl, Dr. Festus Claybon Park, 593 Hopewell St.
Contact Eric Logan at 270-339-0717 for info. Proceeds benefit Light of Chance.
Aug. 15-25: Kentucky State Fair, Louisville. Info: kystatefair.org
Aug. 17: Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant. Now accepting entries & vendors.
Aug. 24: Relay for Life Adult Prom, 6 p.m. at Madisonville City Park Clubhouse.
Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church.
Sept. 7: 9/11 Heroes Run, 8 p.m. Justice Center.
Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 6-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus.
Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Keri Menser, Kanisha Corbett and Raiden Purdy. Keri will celebrate on August 8. She is the 2015 Princess Mrs. Nebo. Kanisha will celebrate on August 9. She is the mother of Lily, 2016 Wee Miss Nebo. Raiden will turn 19 on August 12. She is the 2015 Teen Miss Nebo.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 7-13
Wed. July 31: Linda Martin.
Wed. Aug. 7: Tammy Holmes.
Fri. Aug. 9: Katelyn Patterson; Megan Albin; Shawn Brumfield.
Tues. Aug. 13: Dillion Hale.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Aug. 7-13
July 26: Ronnie & Carolyn Allinder Polley celebrated their 43rd Anniversary!
July 30: James & Janet Howard McClain celebrated their 21st Anniversary!
We lost Faye Joyce Brooks, and several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
Get Well prayers are needed for Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
