Tourist & Convention commission wins award

The Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission has received a Traverse Award for Excellence in Tourism Marketing from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The award was presented on Thursday, Nov.7 during the Traverse Golden Gala Awards Dinner held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center as part of the 2019 Kentucky Travel Industry Annual Conference.
HCTCC received a Silver Traverse for its website. According to Tricia Noel, Executive Director of the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, "We were very honored that our website was selected for the Silver Traverse Award during the recent KTIA Annual Conference Awards Gala. Our vision quickly became reality through our collaboration with Red Pixel Studios in Owensboro."
Kentucky travel and tourism businesses and marketing organizations vie for Traverse Awards in 16 categories during the annual competition. The Traverse Awards are judged by a panel of out-of-state travel and tourism industry experts. Award criteria include concept, creativity, results and impact. More than 160 entries were submitted from throughout Kentucky for the 2019 competition.
According to KTIA President/CEO Hank Phillips, "This year's judges were effusive in their praise of the Traverse submissions. The judges were in full agreement that Kentucky's travel and tourism industry includes some of the most creative and effective marketing professionals to be found in any state and in any industry. It is that creativity and marketing that has resulted in tourism becoming one of Kentucky's premier economic drivers benefiting Kentuckians in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. Traverse awards are much sought after and are prestigious acknowledgements of success within this highly skilled industry."
The Kentucky Travel Industry Association represents and serves all segments of Kentucky's over $11 billion tourism industry. The industry supports 94,500 Kentucky jobs and generates $787 million in local and state tax revenue. The 900-member association engages in advocacy and provides its members with education, information and business development opportunities. The association also works to inform the public of the enormous economic, employment and tax revenue contributions tourism makes to the people of Kentucky.
