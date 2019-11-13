The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series proudly presents clarinetist Yoonah Kim in recital on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Hailed by The New York Times for her "inexhaustible virtuosity," Kim is rapidly earning recognition as a young artist of uncommon musical depth and versatility. Yoonah is a winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition. The first solo clarinetist to win CAG in nearly 30 years, this Korean-Canadian artist joins the ranks of prominent solo clarinetists discovered by CAG, including David Shifrin, Michael Collins, and David Krakauer.
Prior to a busy summer 2018 season, Yoonah's 2017-18 season had many high points. Starting with her New York recital debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, she also gave debut recitals for Chicago's Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts series, Washington Performing Arts' Music in the Country series, Chamber Music Society of Little Rock and Union County Performing Arts Center (NJ). She also appeared as concerto soloist with the Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony (Maryland), and the DuPage Symphony Orchestra (Chicago).
In 2016, Kim became the first woman to win first prize at the Vandoren Emerging Artist Competition. Earlier that year, she was a featured soloist at Juilliard's Focus Festival, performing Donald Martino's A Set for Clarinet at Peter Jay Sharp Theater in New York City.
From 2016 to 2018, she was a member of Ensemble Connect (formerly Ensemble ACJW), a highly selective two-year fellowship program under the joint auspices of Carnegie Hall, The Weill Institute, and The Juilliard School. With Ensemble Connect, she performed regularly at Carnegie Hall, often in collaboration with renowned conductors and guest artists.
As principal clarinetist of The Juilliard Orchestra and The Mannes Orchestra, she has performed at prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and Symphony Space. Also an active chamber musician, Yoonah tours regularly with the ensembles FOUNDERS and Frisson, and has appeared at chamber music festivals, including the Chautauqua Music Festival, Sarasota Music Festival, and The Banff Centre Music Festivall. She has been invited to participate in the prestigious Marlboro Music Festival beginning in summer 2019.
on stage, Kim is also committed to teaching. Through her extensive educational outreach working with Ensemble Connect, she serves as an education ambassador for Carnegie Hall at New York City schools. She is also currently on the faculty of New York School of Music and Art and maintains a small private studio in New York City.
Born in Seoul and raised in British Columbia, Kim holds a Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School and a Bachelor of Music degree from the Mannes College of Music at The New School, where she studied clarinet under Charles Neidich.
Kim will perform in recital for the Glema Mahr Chamber Music series featuring on-stage seating that creates an intimate musical experience between the audience and performer. Tickets are $20 general admission with student and senior discounts available. They can be purchased at the box office 8-4 p.m. Mon-Fri; online at glemacenter.org; or by calling 270-821-2787.
Toby Roberts is Arts Administrator and Public Relations coordinator for the Glema.
Mahr Center for the Arts
