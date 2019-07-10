By Jacqueline Witherspoon
Circulation Clerk
HCMPL
Romance novels are important.
In fact, romance novels are so important that for a month I volunteered to sort, label, and shelve our library's collection in order to create a browsable romance aisle. Why? Because romance novels are one of the few, if not the only, form of media which enthusiastically celebrates women. No other entertainment industry places as high a value on female agency, empowerment, happiness, and personal fulfillment like romance publishing.
The media's stereotypical perspective of this genre is that its heroines are sad, lonely women waiting for Prince Charming to sweep them off their feet. While this may have held true for books published in the 1980s and 1990s, heroines being written in 2019 are self-reliant and self-sufficient. For these women, a romantic relationship is merely an added bonus to an already fulfilled life.
And yet, because we live in a patriarchal society, books written mostly by women, for women, about women are mocked and dismissed. They are sneered at by critics and non-readers alike, despite the fact that, according to the Nielsen Bookscan/PubTrack Digital report in 2015, these books have a 34% market share in digital publishing. Based on 2013 Romance Writers of America data, romance sales amounted to $1.08 billion dollars that year. These earnings outstripped science fiction, mystery, and literary novels combined!
There can be no doubt, the romance publishing industry is a juggernaut of commercial and financial success. However, the stigma surrounding these books has only exploded over the years. We are laughed at for reading "formulaic" stories, despite the fact that every book follows a formula; without formula the concept of genre ceases to exist. Likewise, Happy Ending stories are dismissed for being "predictable," despite the fact that every action story concludes with the good guy winning, and mystery novels never end unsolved.
The simple truth is that the only commonality between one romance book and another is they contain a central love story with an emotionally optimistic ending. Every other aspect in the story, from explicit content to the plot, is open to variety. Sometimes the romance genre depicts violent death, tragedy, and kink; other times the books feature Closed Door romance with a G-rated kiss.
Sometimes our stories are set in a futuristic dystopia, sometimes they're on an 1800s frontier, or on a planet far far away, or in a Regency London ballroom, or in China during the Tang Dynasty, or on a 17th century pirate ship, or among a coven of demons. No other genre can boast of such vast variety. Incidentally, no other genre reader suffers the type of criticism romance readers face. We are jeered at for reading books that give us "unrealistic relationship expectations," despite the fact that many of us are in happy, committed relationships.
But more to the point, fiction readers know they're reading fiction!
Telling a romance reader not to expect a romance novel relationship in real life is similar to telling a George RR Martin fan to not commit incest or homicide after finishing one of his books. In the same way science fiction readers do not put a book down to open their garage door with the expectation of finding a spaceship instead of a Toyota, romance readers can also distinguish between fiction and reality.
