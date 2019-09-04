Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. We are into September and fall is coming fast. Enjoy the outdoors as much as you can because after fall is that cold season just around the corner.
Jesse Stuart CHAMPS for the week of Aug 26 were: Kassie Davis, Presley Peyton, Hayley Chen, Ansley Bowman, Eli Ruth, Laken Wyatt, Ashton Grace, Khloe Clayton, Adalyn Berringer, Katie Miller, Kennedy Baldwin, Hayden Shipp, Josiah Bowley and Keilan Boyd.
Happy belated Birthday on Aug. 22 to Anna Moore Kingery, who turned 87. She was a popular teacher at Anton School for many years. Happy Anniversary to Joe and Reba Hicklin who celebrated 56 years together on Aug. 23. Joe is another well-loved Anton teacher. Happy belated birthday to Raymond Sanders who celebrated another year on Aug. 28.
Don't forget the Anton Volunteer Fire Department Fall Festival on Sept. 28. Call Chief Daniel Rowland if you would like to help.
If you have news or special days to share, please call or email, Donna F. Slaton at 270-871-3719 or donna.slaton@gmail.com.
