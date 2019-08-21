by Mance Chappell
I am, without a doubt, a creature of habit. I like my same coffee, my same chair, my same side of the bed, and my same TV shows each and every week. This also extends to my reading. I am a science fiction and a fantasy reader (as I've discussed in a previous article), but in January of this year, as I was writing about my 2018 reading list, I made mention to a former coworker here at the library that 75% of my books that year had been a science fiction or fantasy book. She suggested I read her favorite genre: romance.
I scoffed.
I scoffed hard.
Why would I, a devout reader of only the nerdiest of books, ever crack open one of her grocery store paperbacks with Fabio and some bimbo on the cover?
And then she challenged me.
If I read her genre, she would begin watching professional wrestling (my fandom of choice). Clearly, she wouldn't be interested in this hillbilly soap opera with its pre-choreographed fights and ridiculous rules.
And yet, she did. Well, shoot.
So, a-romance-reading I will go.
Diving in headfirst, I found no water in the pool. Using the Hopkins County Public Library's Hoopla resource, I downloaded the most popular book in the Romance category. Two hours later, the book was finished, and I was unimpressed.
The same coworker insisted that I didn't like the book because it was a bad book, and not because I didn't like the romance genre. She offered to find a book for me that would suit my tastes. I agreed, but also determined to find one for myself. I choose a book that on the surface appeared to be both a romance novel and a Civil War spy novel. It sounded good, but 100 pages in I gave up. Clearly, romance wasn't for me.
And then, my coworker came back with her pick for me. Knowing I am not a fan of real world fiction or historical fiction, she dodged both of those categories. Instead, she chose a fantasy romance: Radiance by Grace Draven.
Radiance is a retelling of the Beauty and the Beast story. Ildiko, a human of the Guari people and the niece of the king of Guar, is promised in marriage to Brishen, the younger prince of Bast-Haradis. Brishen, like all the residents of Bast-Haradis, is Kai, a nocturnal race with razor sharp teeth and claws, gray skin, and large cat-like eyes that barely move or blink. Both are repulsed at the sight of the other when they first meet, but political duty forces them to marry anyway.
Radiance tactfully combines the fish-out-of-water trope of Ildiko trying to find her place amongst the Kai people and the drama of a war about to start just Miles from her home. Add in an evil mother-in-law, that would give Cersei Lannister a run for money, and this book delivers a story that is not just a cheesy romance. (Don't get me wrong, there are some cheesy romance moments, but the characters are fleshed out enough that the cheesiness is part of who they are. I can't fault Draven for giving me characters with a sense of humor.)
So what did I learn from this?
One, don't make deals unless you intend to keep them.
Two, don't judge a book by its genre. Yes, Radiance is a romance. It's also a fantasy epic and the first part of a series. The epilogue (this book's equivalent of a Marvel post credit scene) introduces a whole world of story possibilities and is worth the read alone.
If you want to check this book out for yourself it is available through the Kentucky Unbound Service offered by the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
