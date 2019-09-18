Greetings Everyone!
The Nebo Community Center has a new appearance thanks to the Coal Severance Grant Project that allowed the city to fix drainage issues, pave the driveway, parking lot and add a walking track to the park. The track will be a benefit to the health of Nebo residents and a safe place to walk or run. Residents are encouraged to help maintain the park by assisting the city in following the park rules and safety tips to ensure many years of use.
The track was not designed for atv vehicles, bicycles, cars or golf carts, etc. A lot of grant money was invested to provide this track for the community, but it only takes one to destroy it with improper use. Park visitors are also asked to be responsible for their pets and help cleanup after them, so the next person doesn't step into an unexpected surprise. The city has installed outside lighting to the park for safety and to allow night activities. If you use the park, please take pride in helping keep it clean and safe for the next person.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the fence repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Have you ever wanted a do a pageant? The Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant is the perfect opportunity for you! We are a local, small pageant that focuses on community service and natural beauty, not dress size or brand names. Entries are still being accepted for all ages, even ladies 65+, including MS, Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman and boys 0-11 years. Unlike most pageants, the top 3 in each age group win titles and advance to state. This pageant is perfect for beginners and fair contestants! The pageant will be on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Nebo Community Center. This is our 4th year supporting Relay for Life and recognizing Survivors. Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life. Please like our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Have you heard about the upcoming 2020 Census? The Hopkins County Census Committee wants to make sure you are informed about the importance of this event that takes place every 10 years. Watch for them at local events! We want to make sure that every person is counted in Hopkins County because it means more funding opportunities to benefit our citizens! The main event takes place in April 2020 with Census Day; however, many activities are already planned to raise awareness about how you can make a difference and impact your community's and schools funding opportunities. You may see a CensusWorker in your neighborhood doing door to door visits to help ensure an accurate census report. These individuals will have official census identification. When you receive your census packet, please complete and return it! Nebo and Hopkins County are counting on you to participate.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Sept. 20: WHS Cheer Camp, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Contact Angie Steele for info.
Sept. 23: 1st Day of Autumn. (Don't change your summer wardrobe just yet!)
Sept. 24: WHS Parent-Teacher Conferences, 3:30-5:45 p.m.
Sept. 27: WHS Fall Ball Dance. Grades K-4 after school to 4:30 p.m. Grades 5-8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 7: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Deonna Adams and Terryn Shea Smith. Deonna will celebrate on Sept. 21. She is the mother of Josephine, 2017 Tiny Miss Nebo Relay and 2015 Baby Miss Nebo. TerrynShea will turn 10 on Sept. 23. She is the 2017 Princess Petite Miss Nebo Relay.
Special Sept. birthday greetings go to our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC). Please take a moment to remember all our veterans. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The following veterans will celebrate their birthday in September.
Sept. 9: GB Rolley.
Sept. 20: Realous "Brent" Tyson.
Sept. 21: Paul Ray.
Sept. 25: Paul Guffey.
Sept. 26: William "Wayne" Martin.
Sept. 27: William "Bill" Howell.
Sept. 29: Glen Gill.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 18-24
Wed. Sept. 18: Christine Harris Badger.
Thurs. Sept. 19: Sarah Elizabeth Back.
Sat. Sept. 21: Karol Welch; Eva Rogers.
Mon. Sept. 23: Sharon Fleming Tedder; Mark Thurby.
Tues. Sept. 24: Nicole Raymond.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Sept. 18-24
Sept. 18: David & Linda Brumfield.
Get Well prayers are needed for Jenny & Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
