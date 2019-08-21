Good morning Hopkins County. The Hardwick family hopes that you and yours had a great week. I have heard back from several readers asking for us to please bring back Little Prairie Days. This was a three-day event, Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- with rides, entertainment, fun, a parade, beauty contest, and much more. It brought folks in from all over. It was an opportunity for folks to meet those of us that live here. Our Little Prairie is a neat and clean place, full of people that love their community, county, and country. A place that has a lot of heritage. Our Little Prairie is a place where its citizens are proud to call home.
I received several emails about people seeing a Bigfoot behind Shelia Carlton's house, down by the lake. It saddens me to tell you all, after investigating these claims, I found that, yes it was a Bigfoot, however, Shelia made this likeness and put it out back of the house. By the way, she has two garden people. They protect her plants. Shelia likes to have fun and is quite a prankster. What's next?
From time to time, I will make a pitch for the hospital blood bank. I got a very nice note, expressing the thanks to everyone that comes and donates a pint of blood. The blood bank is always in need of blood. It's an everyday battle keeping the supply of blood needed. We have 40,000 plus citizens in
Hopkins County. You can donate every 8 weeks and you save three people's lives. Please, if you have not given, start giving, it takes 30 minutes. It only hurts a little, and you get a coke and a cookie.
I do have a couple of family birthdays, my sister Melody's birthday is Aug. 15, and her Son Darrin's birthday is Aug. 26. I want to wish them a happy birthday. If you see either of them, wish them a happy birthday. By the way, please send me yours and all family members birthdays. My readers would like to know.
Now that school has started, I will be attempting once again to get a Leo's Club started at Central. We had a great club there a few years back. those students
did some outstanding projects, helped several families, and made an impact in Hopkins County. We need two or three advisers from the school. We need three or four Lions, and we need 20 students. Ages range 12 to 18, Being in the Leo's is a character-building experience. If you are a student in this age group, a parent of a student, a Lions member, let me know. Let's get involved, Lets work with these students.
Until next week -- Your old buddy, Noel E. Hardwick signing off.
