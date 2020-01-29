Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Little flakes of snow have come and gone without piling up for snow cream or snowmen. It has been cold some but still mild for winter here.
As we pass the anniversary of the 2009 ice storm, we have much to be grateful for. And yet it would still be wise to keep gas tanks over half full, fresh water, batteries and a few extra groceries ahead. It is always good to be prepared.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Jan 20 were: Lincoln Rudd, Dari’us Smith, Jax McClain, Paige Wilson, Kash Doane, Laurel Rudd, Anijah Couch, Hannah Peyton, Gustavo TuzTamayo, Brooklyn Dennis, Racheal Schoelkopf Hayley Morgan, Arieana Shrewsberry and Unique Stone.
Congratulations to Jaxon Pollard, son of Jason and Alicia Pollard for his winning essay for Martin Luther King day celebration.
If you have Anton news or special days to share, please call or text to 270-871-3719, or email donna.slaton@gmail.com.
