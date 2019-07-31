We love hearing from our patrons, and we hope to encourage more people in the community to come check out what we have to offer. Recently, a patron shared a letter with the staff of the library, and I would like to share it with you. This letter was written by long-time patron Lisa Keown and is being shared here with her permission.
A letter to the library:
Why do I love my library? Well, do you have a few hours to spare so I can express to the fullest extent the wonderful services that the library offers to my family and to our community?
For the past 18 years that I have lived in this county, the place I have visited most often is the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. I have brought my children to the story hour programs since they were infants. They have grown up surrounded by great authors, intriguing plots, humorous characters, inquisitive topics, mysteries, adventures, and crafting sessions with the super-friendly staff. We have participated in the summer reading programs each year and undertaken several reading challenges initiated by the library. We are avid readers and you will usually see a tote of books with us wherever we go.
The public library has been a steady resource for our literary desires through books, magazines, newspapers, and audio- and e-books; technical needs through computer and internet services; visual and audio entertainment through DVDs and CD's; social interaction through programs that draw members of the community together; and educational enhancement through speakers or online classes. Often you will find us using the computers and internet made available through the library services, chatting about current events, or challenging each other to a rousing game of checkers.
The library staff members are fantastic. Ever helpful, always friendly and eager to assist you when you ask. We have watched the transitions our library has made over the last several years with budget changes, relocations and all of the stresses that go along with that. During that time, they have always conducted themselves with the highest regard to their purpose: 'To make available ideas and information to all and strengthen the community by promoting individual growth and lifelong learning.'
I am thankful to have such a valuable resource close by that we can access freely. This is why I love my library.
