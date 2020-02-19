Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. It is another rainy day as I write this, and once again I urge you to travel safely and do not drive thru standing water.
It takes longer to back up and go another way but we have several places in Anton and Hanson areas as well as in Madisonville where that is still the safest route.
Happy birthdays this past week go to Debbie Bowles on Feb 9, to Kathy Son on Feb. 10 and on Feb 16 to Geneva Laffoon who turned 94 with lots of friends and family visiting to celebrate with her.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Feb 3 were: Zaiden Betts, James Buckman, Aaliyah Kimble, Abby Newkirk, Madelynn Kratzer, Bailey Tarrants, Izzy Elliott, Hensley Scott, Lorissa Byrd, Ailise Hogg, Neveah Wade, Maidel Santamaria-Meija, Hannah Chen and Isaiah Berryreport.
Congratulations to the JSES Academic Team for their 2nd place finish at the district Governor’s Cup competition.
If you have Anton News or special days to share, please contact me at donna.slaton@gmail.com or 270-871-3719.
