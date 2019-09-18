Madisonville North Hopkins High School NJROTC and Hopkins County Central High School AFJROTC came together to support those that participated in the 2019 Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run. Each cadet held an American flag at the finish line. Photo submitted
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.