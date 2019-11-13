Good Morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours had a great week since my last article.
I am sorry to say that this is two weeks in a row that I have had to start my article off on a sad note. A lifelong family friend at the young age of 61 has passed away. Ginger Roberts, this beautiful young lady was called home way to early. Ginger and my sister Lisa where best friends in high school and remained that way. The Roberts and Hardwicks go way back. I know that Bennie and the family will make it through this terrible lost. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Roberts family. Those of us that knew Ginger have a void in our hearts, she will never be forgotten.
Please mark your calendars for Nov. 18th, at 11:45 a.m. The White Plains Senior Citizens Community Center is having its monthly meal & program. The program for this month will be Dr. Whitney James DMD. He will be speaking about Senior Citizens Dental Health. I for one don't want to miss this program. Also, there will be a special presentation of the Colors by the Hopkins County Central High School Air Force JRROTC. If you have not seen them, you will enjoy the service.
The menu will be turkey, dressing, ham, bread & drinks -- all provided by the host. We do ask the attendees to bring a veg, salad, or dessert. This will be an outstanding meal. The devotional will be given by my old buddy Leon Smith. What a special man. Also, Fellow Lion Lainie Brinkley will be providing Blood Pressure Checks.
I want to thank all the families, and all of the different groups that had the Trunk & Treat, the kids had a great time all across the county and to my knowledge everyone was safe and had a good time.
Kenny and Crystal Lee's son, Timmy, had successful elbow surgery. He had a bad fall while taking a bicycle ride with the family. Glad all went well.
I had two surgeries on the Nov. 6. Thanks for all the best wishes and prayers. Will give you an update next week.
