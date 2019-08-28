Meet Bambi, a 5-year-old, 52-pound female pit bull mix. She's on the hunt for a new furever home to call her own. Whether it's playing in the yard with her kennelmate, lounging around on her bed, or getting a belly rub from the staff or volunteers, Bambi is down for just about anything. She's gentle, kind, and so very smart - we know that a girl like Bambi would make an excellent addition to homes with humans of all ages. Bambi is heartworm negative, current on vaccines, working on potty training, and ready to fill that empty space in your heart and home! If Bambi sounds like the girl for you, contact HCHS today. Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter, and microchip. Meet Ezra. Ezra is a 2-year-old female Domestic Short Hair who was recently returned to HCHS when her owner fell ill and was no longer able to care for her. Ezra is super sweet, and would make an amazing emotional support animal. If you're looking for a calm, loving, and mature feline friend, then Ezra is just the girl for you. She's already spayed, current on vaccines, microchipped, and ready to complete your household. Adoption fee is sponsored. which includes rabies vaccination, spay/neuter,and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
