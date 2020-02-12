Charles and I want to wish you a Happy Valentines Day on Friday! Many of us will be celebrating with special dates, dinners, balloons, flowers, cards or chocolate! Valentines Day is one of the most celebrated traditions around the world! Take a few minutes to hug and say I love you to your special loved one and family!
Do you have a special valentines tradition or Hallmark Movie? I know many will be in Louisville at the National Farm Machinery Show and Tractor Pull! The city always has a lot of special activities to celebrate this special day! I will always treasure that special table by the fireplace at the Executive Inn!
The Hopkins County Democratic Party is looking for Election Precinct Poll Workers for the May 19 Primary Election and the Nov. 3 General Election. You must be a registered voter to work and attend training. If you are interested, please contact Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578.
Happy Feet is collecting formal dresses and accessories to help local girls go to their prom. Donations maybe dropped off at the North Main Independence Bank location through Feb. 28. AJ Ratliff, Petite Little Miss Nebo and Kentucky is also supporting this special community service project. Donations maybe left with her mom, Keenan Cloern at the Clerks Office.
WHS NEWS
Congratulations to Thomas Clark on winning 1st Place at the Regional Academic Meet Science Competition.
Congratulations to Ava McCord on placing 1st in the Archery Elementary Division at the 10th Annual HCCHS Storm Classic. She had the top score of 283 out of 170 participants.
Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church is still accepting donations for their Be Kind Signs. You can pick them at the youth group, Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Sat. Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. For more info, call Sister Becky at 270-978-3328.
Applications are still being accepted for contestants of all ages and vendors at the FROZEN Relay for Life Pageant on Sat. Feb. 22 at the Sacramento UMC Fellowship Hall. If you ever wanted to do a pageant, this is it! It’s a natural pageant that focuses on community service, not your dress size! You’ll also want to showcase your Frozen, Disney Princess or Hero outfits in the special Costume Contest! The pageant is a state preliminary to the Kentucky Festival Pageant. Visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Western KY or contact Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info.
Special Feb. Birthday Greetings go to our Veterans at the WKVC:
Feb. 4: Roy Conklin.
Feb. 10: Dale Hamlin.
Feb. 16: John Day.
Feb. 21: Robert Eastwood.
Feb. 28: Jasper Render.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Feb.12-15: National Farm Machinery Show & Tractor Pull, KY Exposition Center, Louisville.
Feb. 14: Happy Valentines Day!
Feb. 15: Spaghetti Dinner, 6 p.m. at Rose Creek CP Church. Info 270-978-3328.
Feb. 22: Frozen Relay For Life Pageant. Call 270-399-1578 for info.
March 2: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
March 30-April 1: Hopkins Co. Census Events. Learn more at 2020census.gov
April 6-10: Spring Break!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Pat Vincent, Molly Collins Werely,
Kim Corbett, Lisa Purdy and Jackie Yesh. Pat, Molly and Kim will all celebrate on Feb. 12.
Pat is the Director of the Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant and 2015 KFPA Director of the Year.
Molly is the mother of Brittany, 2015 Teen Miss Nebo and 2016 Jr. Miss Nebo Relay. Kim is the mother of Lilly, 2016 Wee Miss Nebo. Lisa will celebrate on Feb. 15. She is the mother of Madison, 2015 Miss Pre-Teen Nebo. Jackie will turn 4 on Feb. 16. She is a 2017 Relay Ambassador Sponsor Supreme.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Feb. 12-18
Wed. Feb. 12: Emily Roberts.
Thurs. Feb. 13: Eric Stone, WHS Principal; Bethany Hurt, Alonzo Pennington.
Fri. Feb. 14: Wanda Morrow; Brittany Bennett; Cheri Canode Crook.
Sat. Feb. 15: Peyton Adams; Tracy Summers Browning
Sun. Feb. 16: Mayor Karen Lantrip; Alex Weaver.
Mon. Feb. 17: Nick Bailey; Logan Lynn.
Tues. Feb. 18: Dorthy Witten; Marvin Hightower.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Feb. 12-18
Feb. 13: Steve and Anita Slaton.
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
