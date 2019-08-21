Happy Wednesday, Dawson Springs. As coordinator of the 2019 Fun Night games, I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Dawson Springs Community Schools Parent-Teacher Organization to invite you to bring a lawn chair on down to the softball field at the City Park on Friday night for some fine entertainment.
Fun Night is a back-to-school activity that is hosted by the PTO each year. This year marks the 45th annual Fun Night games; the first Fun Night was held in the summer of 1974. I have been the coordinator of Fun Night since 2003 -- it is my favorite night of the year. In recent tradition, Fun Night is held on the
See fun/Page PP4
Fun
from the front page
second Friday after school resumes from summer break. I know what you're thinking--I retired from my hosting duties due to my youngest child's graduation last school year, right? That was the plan, but after 16 previous editions under my belt, it wasn't easy to say goodbye.
This year's Fun Night planning committee invited me to a meeting earlier this month for advice on coordinating the games. The PTO officers are pros at selling concessions and hosting dances, and so this year, I volunteered to chair the games--as long as Ms. Cindy Crider would agree to be my lead field judge once again. I am happy to say that the gang will reunite for Fun Night 2019. You know that I couldn't do it without you, Ms. Crider. Fun Night events include the mega obstacle course relay (hurricane, izzy dizzy aerobics, wheel barrow run, soccer kick, and train run), egg toss, egg relay, balancing act, tape run, balloon toss, mummy wrap, bucket brigade relay, sponge brigade, and tug-of-war. The games for grades 5-8 will begin at 5:30 p.m. The high school competition will start at approximately 7:45 p.m., or shortly after the first session of games.
The class with the highest point total at the end of each section of events (5-8 and 9-12) will be awarded the grand prize of $100 from the PTO. Second place wins $50, third place receives $25 and fourth place collects $10. The PTO also presents a "Class Spirit Award" of $25 to the class in each section (5-8 and 9-12) that displays the greatest show of class spirit, as determined by the field judges, during the contests.
Take it from me, the class spirit award itself is worth the trip down to the park. The pride that these students show for their class, school and community is awesome. The class spirit award was instituted as a part of the games back in 2003. The annual Fun Night dances will be held following each section of games at the multi-purpose room of the high school. Admission is $2 per student. The dance for grades 5-8 is scheduled for 7:45-9:15 p.m.; the high school dance will be held from 9:30-11 p.m. with music by Power Productions En"TRT"ainment.
Only students currently enrolled at DSCS will be permitted to enter the dances. Concessions will be available at the park during the games and in the high school lobby during the dances. If you are a parent or guardian of a student in grades 5-12 at DSCS and would like to serve as a chaperone at one (or both) of the dances, we'll be happy to have you aboard. Please give me a call if you are willing to chaperone. (You must have a background check completed and on file at the school in order to volunteer.)
I hope to see you down at the city park on Friday night. Please remember to bring a lawn chair to comfortably enjoy the games.
In news unrelated to Fun Night, Frankie Hunt is hosting an auction on Saturday at 10 a.m. at his home out on Rose Petal Lane. According to his daughter, Darla, he is selling "hidden treasures" out of two buildings and a barn. These treasures are collectibles that Frankie and his late wife, Dorothy, accumulated from their longtime realty business, as well as their five decades of operating the auction house. Go on out--you never know what you may be lucky enough to find. Special thanks to Darla Adams for the news.
Until next time, thanks for reading. Please notify me of your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your emails, calls, and chats. You may email me at KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
