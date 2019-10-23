'Maltilda The Musical' opens Oct. 25

Hopkins County Central High School proudly presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL as part of the First United Bank and Trust Proud Partnership at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. MATILDA THE MUSICAL is a stage musical based on the 1988 children's novel, MATILDA, by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
The musical's narrative centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical -- at the time, the most such awards ever won by a single show. Matilda holds the record for most Olivier awards won by a musical, tying with Hamilton in 2018. At the 2013 Tony Awards, the show won five awards, including the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.
Show director Tracy Bean longtime HCCHS choir director and Head of Fine Arts Activities says, "This year we have incorporated students from more of the schools county wide. That is really exciting for me because I want to always give these opportunities to as many students as possible around the county."
"We have a young, energetic cast," says Bean. "They have worked together so well despite the age differences from 10 years old to 18 years old. The more experienced performers have really taken the younger ones under their wing and led them in the right direction and worked with them to help them learn about performing skills. It's very gratifying to see these students blossom in their performing techniques and how they make their characters come to life in just a very short time of rehearsal".
MATILDA THE MUSICAL will be playing for three performances at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online with no fees attached at Glemacenter.org or by calling 270-821-2787.
