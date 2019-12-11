The Nebo Royalty was well represented at the Chamber After Hours last Tuesday evening that was hosted by Baptist Health on the 8th floor of the clinic, that was decorated for the holidays! This annual Christmas event benefits the WTTL Toy Drive. The Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant promotes the WTTL Toy Drive as one of their community service projects.
Attending were Ashlyn Ratliff, Petite Little Miss Kentucky and Petite Miss Nebo Relay for Life, who was accompanied by Jenny Menser; Tiffany Powell, Modern Woman MS Nebo Relay For Life; and Pageant Directors, Pat Vincent and Charles Jarrell. Visit our Facebook page for details about our upcoming Frozen Relay For Life Pageant on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Congratulations to Cameron Laureano and Lilly Terry who were crowned the 2019 King and Queen at the West Hopkins School Homecoming.
Congratulations to Russell Peyton, APRN, FNP-C, ONP-C on his new position with Caldwell Medical Associates at the new Orthopedic Clinic.
Christmas is just 14 days away! Do you have any special Christmas Eve traditions? One of my favorite favorite traditions is listening to North Pole Radio, WTTL 106.9 FM, for the wonderful sounds and music to enjoy and get in the holiday spirit. It's also great while driving and looking at the Christmas decorations that are brightening the landscapes and dazzling, even the young at heart. You will see all kinds of lights on 41-A. As you enter Nebo, you will be greeted by the Lynn tractor decked out in lights! If you haven't been to Patti's 1800 Settlement, you'll want to visit the beautiful Festival of Lights in Grand Rivers and treat yourself at Patti's restaurant that just reopened for business. Please send me your holiday events to add to the calendar!
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with your donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. Your support is needed to complete the job that is estimated to cost over $7,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Dec.-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Dec. 14-16: Return to Bethlehem, Madisonville First Baptist Church. Open to the public.
Sat./Mon. 5-8:30 p.m.; Sun. 2-5 p.m. call 270-821-3611 for info or to schedule group tours.
Dec. 18: WHS Christmas Program.
Dec. 19-Jan. 1: Hopkins Co. Schools Christmas Break!
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Jan. 1: Happy New Year!
Jan. 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Feb. 22: Frozen Miss & Mister Nebo Relay For Life Pageant.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Kaylee Coin and Alexas Adams. Kaylee will turn 17 on Dec. 13. She is the reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay For Life and Central Miss Kentucky. Alexas will turn 4 on Dec. 17. She is the 2016 Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo and Toddler Princess Kentucky.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Dec. 11-17
Wed. Dec. 11: Mary Barron.
Fri. Dec. 13: Katelyn Garrett.
Sat. Dec. 14: Brad Houck.
Sun. Dec. 15: Tyla Lamb.
Mon. Dec. 16: Duane Burden; Tonya Chamberlain; Vanessa Cavanaugh Dunning.
Tues. Dec. 17: Gina Munger.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Dec. 11-17
Dec. 15: Timothy & Audrey Morgan.
Get Well prayers are needed for Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Jackie Pearce, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
