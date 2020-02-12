Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. I forgot about Ground Hog’s Day, but I heard the good news that spring is on its way. I had socks on until I got under the covers last night but my toes are still anxiously awaiting warmer weather.
School was out in Hopkins County for a skills day thanks to the rains and flooded roads. There are several places in the county where it is extremely important that you do not drive thru standing water. Please be careful.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Feb 3 were: Corbin Woolfork, Lilly Countzler, Paislee Reasons, Nash Tyson, Shyanne Abell, Lexie Harder, Liam Wilson, Kelcey Rutledge, NaShiya Whitaker, Morgan Johnson, Pressley Todd, Anya Schwartzlose, Blaze McGowan and Nova Cobb.
This has been a rough winter for many Anton families. Our condolences to the Hicklin family and friends since well-known and well-loved teacher and Coach John Hicklin passed on to be with his Lord on Jan. 31. He is survived by his wife Charlotte and three sisters and a brother, Wilma Brown, Mary Alice Davis, Pearl Quinn and Joe Hicklin. He was an active deacon at First Baptist Church for many years and was deeply involved in the Return to Bethlehem Christmas programs. He touched many lives with his teaching and his service.
If you have Anton news, travel or special days to report please contact me at donna.slaton@gmail.com or 270-871-3719.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.