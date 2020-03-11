This year’s co-chairs for the annual Bowl to Impact a Child are Libby Spencer and Jonathon Storms.
Impact Mentoring Inc. goal is to, “Make a Difference. Impact your Community.” That is why we chose two special individuals who have made such an impact in this community.
Spencer has been a life-long supporter of this community. Before being named president of Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Spencer worked very hard as the Deputy City Administrator.
Storms makes a tremendous impact in the community of Dawson Springs, as the FRYSC Director of the Dawson Springs Independent School System. Storms was born and raised in Dawson Springs and knows all too well the challenges that a small community faces. He steps in to help many of the other non-profits in Dawson Springs whenever they need a hand. He works closely with Impact Mentors in the school and is a huge asset to the program.
Impact Mentoring receives referrals from many programs in the community for children who would benefit from having a mentor. the group’s match specialist then works hard to find an adult or High School Buddy that would work well with the child.
After interviews and background checks are complete, a match is made. Heroes are introduced to their Sidekicks, who are “Heroes in Training.” Many times these matches are an instant hit and may stay together until the Sidekicks graduate from High School and possibly lifelong friends. Other times, it is a struggle to find a good match as a lot of these kids are dealing with drugs, violence, absent parents in the home, or living in the ‘system’. Having to deal with more than most can imagine, these children really need your support.
For many years now, Impact Mentoring Inc, has been IMPACTING lives in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Bowl to Impact a Child is our Annual Campaign to keep the doors open.
Support from the community is needed to keep this worth-while program going. Since changing their name from Big Brothers Big Sisters to Impact Mentoring Inc. last January, they have seen their support continue. This year they hope to keep that support going so they can reach more children.
With about 30 students on the waiting list waiting for a mentor, these matches need funds to keep going. Please come out and support the cause this year on April 18, 2020 at Melody Lanes in Madisonville.
Teams from all over are coming together to participate in Bowl to Impact a Child. If you have not registered your team, or you want to sponsor the event, check out the group’s Facebook or website at www.impactmentoringky.org. You can also contact them at (270) 821-0688 or by email at administration@impactmentoringky.org to get started.
