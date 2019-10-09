Dawson Springs, we have a mission for you. Vans (the brand most known for their footwear) is hosting its "Custom Culture 2019" contest. How does this involve you? We need you to vote!
Dawsonian artist Jarrid Scott designed a Vans shoe that reflects his unique style. Jarrid's design was posted on the Vans website on October 1 for public voting, which is a component of the judging for the first round of the contest. There are two rounds in the competition.
To help ensure that Jarrid's design, JARRIDSCOTTXII, advances to the second round, your votes are needed. To vote for Jarrid's monochromatic design, go to https://custom-culture.vans.com/design?submission_id=33789.
If you are Facebook friends with Jarrid, the link is posted on his page. The link is posted on my Facebook page as well. You are entitled to one vote per day per device. Voting in this first round ends on Sunday, October 13. Please be aware that you must check the box that indicates that you are age 13 or older in order for your vote to be counted. Be watching for your opportunity to vote in the second round in early December.
The grand prize awarded in the Vans Custom Culture 2019 contest is a $25,000 check, $100,000 donation to an art charity by Vans in honor of the winner, and a six day/five night trip to the Vans headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, where the champion will work with a mentor to create a pair of Vans Era shoes based on the design submitted for the second round of judging. If you'll remember, when he was a student at Dawson Springs High School, Jarrid was a member of the winning couple that took home first prize in Duck Tape's "Stuck at Prom" competition. We all know that Jarrid has the skill and creativity to win this latest contest--he just needs our help. Happy voting!
Until next time, thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your emails, calls, and chats. You may email me at KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.