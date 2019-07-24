By Mance Chappell
Do you remember that Christmas morning feeling? I was the kind of kid that knew what was under the tree long before it was wrapped and delivered by Santa. But that presented a different kind of Christmas morning feeling. On Christmas morning, a toy that I knew was coming for weeks was finally mine. Today was Christmas morning.
Tom Miller's "The Philosopher's War" went on sale this week. For the first time as an adult, I found myself counting down the minutes until a book went on sale and this morning I purchased the digital copy and began immediately.
This is the sequel to his debut novel "The Philosopher' Flight" from January of last year that built the world of Empirical Philosophy. Empirical Philosophy is essentially magic (but don't let the philosophers hear you call it that), and unlike many fantasy novels, most philosophers are women.
Enter Robert Weekes. The son of Emmaline Weekes, a heroine of five different wars, Robert wants to join the Air & Evacuation Corps, but no one takes him seriously as a philosopher. Through chance and the force of his own will, Robert makes his way into the corps and that is where Miller's new book picks up.
There hasn't been a series of novels to hook me like Miller's do since I was teenager reading the Harry Potter series, but Miller's retelling of World War I from the point of view of nearly omnipotent magicians is intriguing, captivating and most of all, fun to read. In the few pages, I've read of my new book, I am engrossed once again.
If you'd like to check out the first book in Tom Miller's Philosopher's series, we have the first novel at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a book to get back to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.