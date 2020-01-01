I have never been an admirer of Jack Frost and his shenanigans. This is especially true for me after Vernon's hitch in the USAF and stationed in New Hampshire when we lived off base in Maine.
Locals could scarcely wait for the coldest temperature to enjoy winter sports. On the other hand, we spent more time dropping an electrical cord from our 2nd floor apartment with a light bulb attached to the other end which was placed under the hood to keep the transmission of our Beatle car from freezing.
I appreciate that Christmas Eve and Day were warm enough for a light jacket. But, I know "its" coming-beautiful white, lacy snowflakes which turn into yellow slosh, freezing rain on streets and sidewalks which will keep me in, and sharp winds which bite and burn. Maybe cold winters are harder on old folks. I remember in the late '40s fun days in the snow making huge funny snowmen by rolling a snowball along until it grew to a fat stomach or smaller head. Meanwhile my mom would pop outside for a dishpan of fresh snow to make us snow cream to
go with a mug of steaming cocoa. Of the three now, only the hot cocoa sounds appealing.
I have a stack of "The E'ton Bee" newspapers I over-enthusiastically copied one morning about 3 a.m. I picked up one tonight from Thursday 15 Dec 1898. The headline was "The Thermometer Dived." The short article concerned Monday the 12th weather of how the mercury went "persistently downward until Wednesday morn at 6am."
I wondered when I read this how many of this generation would have an idea of the meaning of "the mercury going down" or how many would think it referred to one of the planets (planetoids). Nevertheless, the article noted that the temperature was the coldest in years at -8 degrees. It noted that in 1896 and '97, E'ton never reached zero although it January of 1895 it reached -3. The article continued in the newspaper jargon of the late 1800s. "Overcoats and wraps, in fact anything that would either develop or maintain heat was at a premium and the most liberal minded held 'close communion' with the stove or grate, whilst the weather liar chattered unbelieved and unheeded."
I wondered about the effectiveness of stoves and grates in the many two story houses with high ceilings and open stairways. I remember in the '40s in my grandparents large two-story with bedrooms on the 2nd floor that my grandfather had a coal furnace in the large basement. A small room was walled off next to the furnace with a small wooden door. A small window to the outside was covered with boards which opened so coal could be shoveled in to fill the small room.
My grandfather would "bank" the fire before going to bed but be up at five or so to stoke it into a roaring fire. I don't remember being cold during the night. However, we went to bed early in the three bedrooms upstairs and my grandmother piled so many wool quilts atop us we could barely turn over. We quilted large wool squares by tying them with wool twine by in the hot summer for hours. One person ran the thread through large eyed needles and another pulled the thread through to 4 or 5 inches and cut the twine. Several of us smaller kids would stick the needle the three layer thickness and back through and pull out the needle and hand back to the threader. They we carefully tied the thread into a double knot.
On stifling hot days, my grandmother had a large black table fan that swiveled back and forth to send hot air to each of us for about three seconds every minute. It was enough to "fan" our long, damp hair from our faces and necks, but that was about all it did. I will never forget how hot we were handling those itchy wool squares.
My grandfather used to say the wool warmed us twice (like chopping wood for the fire). He meant that the guys wore the wool shirts and jackets and then when the threads became thin in places, my grandmother cut up the material in large squares for quilts to warm us in winter. I thought he should have said the wool warmed us three times because I couldn't imagine getting any hotter from it than the days we tied those wool squares. I still have a couple of those wool quilts that seemed to weigh a ton when my grandmother "flipped" them out across the bed which held two and often three of us on cold nights. "The bed" was a featherbed, which our elders dragged out at the arrival of every cool fall. It was unbelievably soft and cradled us as we sank into its warmth.
I don't remember my grandparents having grates, but our little house down the field from them did. When we were cold, we stood in front of the fire until one side was burning and the other was chilly. Then we turned around to warm our other side. Although we were constantly warned not to, we often threw kindling or wadded up paper into the fire to see the sparks. One day when my brother and I were doing just that while we were supposed to be watching our little sister, she decided to imitate us and did the same. She leaned over too far and the sparks caught the long sashes of her dress on fire.
She screamed when the fire burned her legs and brought my mom running. She quickly grabbed her and put out the fire. We never heard the end of our mom blaming us. "You two were supposed to be watching her!" My sister had scars on her legs and for a time she reminded us too. I was never sure if she really remembered it when she was older because she was so young when it happened. I don't think any of the three of us every threw paper in a burning fire like that again.
We were blessed we didn't burn down our house as many entire families died from fires caused by embers falling out of fireplaces during cold nights. Yet, about 40 years later, when my mom's mother lived in the house, she banked a fire and left to get groceries in town. When she returned, our little house had burned to the ground with nothing left but the concrete porch and the brown brick porch wall which protected us when we were small.
There have been so many possible tragedies averted in my family. When I look back, I see many instances when God blessed us allowing us to survive fires and accidents. My grandmother had a ritual in which she required us to participate each New Year's Eve. Before midnight, we were given a penny or nickel to hide between bricks or under a chair foot on their wide front porch. The next morning, we would bring in the coin. She believed that having or saving a coin from one year to the next would bless us financially until the next year's eve.
My grandparents were individuals of strong moral character, and I've wondered about the many superstitions they held. This was one of the most confusing to me. We were often God guided and cared for us. However, and that was a big "however," we had to make doubly-sure bad things would not happen by adhering to superstitious ideas like not stepping on cracks in concrete, not turning rings on our fingers, not walking across the path of a black cat, nor one person walking on one side of a pole and another on the other side. She would make us back up and take different paths.
We as Americans believe we are so civilized, but retain superstitions from our ancestors. As Christians, we read our Bibles and gain different perspectives. Even in 2020, our country is divided by different beliefs. Hated of groups or individuals not "like" us has grown immensely. Have we learned so little of what He expects of us?
During Christmas and Easter holidays, church attendance grows and quickly wans. E'ton Christian Church held several events including a candlelight service of Christmas carols with the beautiful piano and organ music of Joy Easley. I attended two gospel fests at the Rev. Cottoner's Oak Grove Church. One the last of November was sponsored by the Purple Waves Preservation Society and featured the voices of the Barnes Family of Evansville, Freddie Stafford with the Hop. Co. Male Choir, and Minister Margie Bowman.
The Saturday before Christmas, the congregation of the Rev. Cottoner gifted the area with a Christmas program of one of the most fabulous choirs I have heard. I was honored that evening to sing a duet with Minister Margie Bowman of "He Touched Me." What a gift! The spiritual aura and warmth of these pastors and their congregations give us a glimpse of what our world could be if we truly kept God's commandment of "Love others as I have loved you." Not just at Christmas, but all year.
A simple sentence is said in unison at the beginning of the E'ton Christian Church services. "Peace be to all with whom God is pleased!" It is difficult to believed He has been pleased with many of our actions this past year. May God grant us peace and harmony in this new year and the grace to accept one another as we are.
