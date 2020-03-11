The City of Nebo will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, March 17 to discuss the Union Cemetery fence repairs. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Nebo Community Center, 100 South Bernard St. The public is invited to attend, especially those with interests in the Union Cemetery. Contact Mayor, Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
The City of Nebo is now accepting sealed bids for 2020 seasonal mowing services April-Sept (Oct as needed), every other week, for the Union Cemetery and the Nebo Community Center. Quotes for each site and an overall quote to do both properties are requested.
Bidders are invited to present their bids at the meeting or mail to: Attention: Mowing Bid, City of Nebo, PO Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. Sealed bids will be opened at 6 p.m. at the April 6 Nebo City Commission Meeting. Individuals who are interested must have Liability Insurance. Worker’s Compensation is required if you have employees. Contact Mayor, Karen Lantrip for info, specific bid details and requirements at 270-853-7253.
The Nebo City Commission will host a Literacy Celebration Book Giveaway, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Nebo Community Center on Monday, March 23. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to select a free book. Special thanks to Mrs. Peggy Stirsman and the Literacy Celebration Committee for promoting this service in Hopkins Co.
2020 Census WatchIt’s time for the 2020 Census. Residents please start watching for your census info in the mail. NOTE: If you have a P.O. Box, a Census Worker will be delivering your census packet to your home, between March 15-April 10. Official Census Workers will have an ID Badge. The census is required by the Constitution, to be done every 10 years to count the U.S. population. The census has been done since 1790.
It is very important to return your census info, because the Census provides data that determines funding for roads, schools, healthcare, fire and police services in our communities. Don’t throw money away by not participating. Each person that’s counted, can be worth $1,000 a year in funding. Since the Census is only done every 10 years, that amounts to $10,000 in funding opportunities that are important to our communities. More than $675 Billion is allocated in federal funds yearly. You can complete the census on the phone, online or by mail. If you need assistance, help is available at the County Judges Office or visit 2020census.gov.
Special Congratulations to Rosetta Bryant on receiving the Transportation WOW Award. She was recognized for her service by the students and fellow employees at the Feb. Hopkins County Board of Education meeting, who wished her well on her upcoming retirement. Rosetta has been a full time Hopkins Co Schools bus driver since March 1997.
Ordination ServiceMadisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be hosting pastor Rebecca Zahrte’s ordination this Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at 1540 Anton Road in Madisonville. Special music will be performed by the Pritchett Chapel Praise Team and a meal will follow. Both, Rose Creek & Madisonville CP Churches extend a special invitation to the public to join them for this special celebration. Congratulations to Sister Becky on her special career accomplishment.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The Hopkins County Democratic Party will be holding Precinct Conventions to elect a man, woman and youth age 35-and-under on Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Registered Democrats who are interested, should gather outside their polling locations (since buildings will not be open) for a brief meeting to select their precinct leaders. For more info contact Chairwoman, Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth’s House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community EventsCheck my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
March 17: Nebo City Commission Special Meeting, 5 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
March 17: Union Cemetery, Public Meeting on repairs, 6 p.m. at Nebo Community Center.
March 23: Literacy Celebration Book Giveaway, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Nebo Community Center.
March 30-April 1: Hopkins Co. Census Events. Learn more at 2020census.gov
April 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
April 6-10: Spring Break!
April 12: Easter Sunday!
April 17-18: 29th Annual Home, Garden & Outdoor Living Show, Ballard Convention Center.
Sept. 12: 9/11 Heroes Run!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday wishes this week go to Kirsten Browning, Abree Williams, Serenity Brown and Haley Buchanan. Kirsten will turn 18 on March 12. She is the 2017 Grand Supreme Miss Nebo. Abree will turn 4 on March 17. She is the 2017 Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. Serenity will turn 5 on March 17. She is the 0-11 Months 2015 Little Miss Nebo. Haley will celebrate on March 18. She is the mother of Aria, 2017 Duchess Jr Miss Nebo Relay and 2018 Wee Miss U.S.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: March 11-17Fri. March 6: Tabitha Ramsey.
Wed. March 11: Hailee Jones Paxton.
Thurs. March 12: Jordan Mitchell Hunt.
Sat. March 14: Linda Neal.
Mon. March 16: Darren Morgan.
Tues. March 17: Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: March 11-17
Feb. 28: David & Tonya Rickard celebrated their 16th!
March 2: Jordan & Melonie Baize celebrated their 5th!
March 3: Norris & Donna Slaton celebrated their 41st!
March 5: John & Marsha Thompson celebrated their 43rd!
March 9: Troy & Becky Weaver.
Get Well prayers are needed for Madison Ramage, Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Also keep those battling the flu and other illnesses in your prayers and remember to check in on your family and neighbors.
Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net.
Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
