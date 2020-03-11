Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Happy belated birthday to Beverly Lander who celebrated her day on March 4. I remembered the anniversary as it’s the same as ours, but I slipped up on the birthday.
March 4 was also the birthday of Joy Stokes, which was celebrated for several days by her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite treats were handmade birthday cards featuring handprints and even a footprint. Ask her for the fun details.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of March 2 were: Kassie Davis, Dalton Kelly, Kaitlyn Childress, Able Slaton, Colby Miller, Mylie Duvall, Brylee Zimmer, Kensley Scott, Addalyn Beringer, Mason Grider, Chloe Baker, Maleaha Hughes, Mary Williams and Graham Poole.
If you have Anton news or special days to share, please call or text to 270-871-3719, or email donna.slaton@gmail.com.
