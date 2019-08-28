Happy Labor Day and greetings everyone.
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the beginning of the fall and holiday seasons. It's hard to believe that summer is almost over and that four months are left in 2019. They are already putting out the ceramic pumpkins at Kroger and Christmas décor will be out before you know it. Where does the time go? When we were younger, it seemed like time dragged on so slowly; and now as we get older, it seems to fly by! If you're like me, you wished it would slow down.
The Relay for Life Survivors Brunch will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hanson Baptist Church. All cancer survivors are invited along with their guest. Survivors will also be recognized during the 6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies at the annual Relay Event on Friday, Sept. 13. The event is being held at the MCC Health Campus, 750 Laffoon St, next to the Baptist Health Clinic this year. Volunteers and Teams are still being accepted. For info call 270-875-3507 or email r4l.hopkins.ky@gmail.com
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming is less than 17 days away and the schedule is still filling up with activities and vendors. It's not too late to reserve a vendor, BBQ or food booth. Please contact Karen Lantrip at 270-853-7253 or Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. Contact Jenny Ramage at 270-584-3364 if you'd like to perform on Saturday. Contestants are also needed for the Talent Show on Saturday. The contest is open for all ages! This is your chance to showcase your special talents and follow your dreams! Contact Pat Vincent for info. Watch our Nebo Fall Festival & BBQ Facebook Page for info. Vendor forms and info are posted on the page or you can get it from the backdoor display at the Nebo Community Center.
Nebo residents are encouraged to roll out the welcome mat and decorate their property to welcome our festival visitors with their fall décor. Everyone can participate, even if it's just a bow or flag on the mailbox, some mums on the porch or a wreath on the door.
New events this year include the Fit for a King 5K Run/Walk and Wrestling. Nebo Baptist Church will be sponsoring their 6th Annual Fit For A King 5K Run/Walk in conjunction with the fall festival this year. Registration will be at the church, 210 Bernard St. from 7-7:45 a.m. The race will start at 8 a.m. September 3 is the deadline to enter for $20 and get a shirt. Entry forms are online at: athttps://fitforaking5k.weebly.com/
For more info, call 270-871-5213 or 270-875-5455.
Top Notch Wrestling will provide the entertainment on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in the gym. Travis and Bessie Rickard of Madisonville are the event promoters. They have organized a lineup of top matches with your favorite area wrestlers for this event. For more info call, 270-584-2044.
Rose Creek Presbyterian Church will be doing a Quilt Giveaway at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $2 or 3 for $5 for this beautiful hand quilted throw. Stop by their booth, visit their Facebook Page or contact a church member for info or tickets or Pastor Becky Zahrte at 270-978-3328. They will also have a Guessing Jar at their booth. The person who guesses the number of tootsie rolls in the jar, wins it!
The City of Nebo is accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Join us on Labor Day for the Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Sports Madness Pageant. The Youth Pageant will begin at 3 p.m. followed by the Ladies. Door entries will be be accepted for all ages in the pageant and Sports Madness Costume Contest. Visit our Facebook Page, Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant for Info.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Sept. 2: Rescheduled Miss & Mister Nebo Relay Pageant 3 p.m.
Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church.
Sept. 7: 9/11 Heroes Run, 8 p.m. at Justice Center.
Sept. 9: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 6-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus.
Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Jessica Watts and Kayla Laughary.
Jessica will celebrate on Aug. 28. She is the mother of Josie, 2017 Baby Miss Nebo Relay.
Kayla will celebrate on Aug. 31. She is the mother of Brennan, 2017 Princess Jr. Baby Miss Nebo Relay.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Thurs. Aug. 29: Ginger Curneal.
Fri. Aug. 30: Lorrie Davis.
Sun. Sept. 1: Debbie Rhye.
Mon. Sept 2: Labor Day!
Tues. Sept. 3: Chris Johnson; Jenny Harris; Doug Stanley.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Sept. 2: Chris & Lori Pendley.
Get Well prayers are needed for Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
