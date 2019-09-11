Today marks the 18th anniversary of 9/11 when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked 4 airplanes and attacked the U.S. killing 2,996 people and injuring over 6,000 at the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon and Shanksville, PA. It was also the deadliest single incident for 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. Since that day, many more have died as a result of their heroic service. The War on Terror continues today and we recognize our veterans, active military and first responders for their sacrifices and service. Hopkins County recognizes our veterans, military and first responders at the 9/11 Heroes Run and events throughout the year. Please take a moment to thank these individuals for protecting your freedoms.
Constitution Day is on Sept. 17 every year. This special day commemorates the date that the Constitution was signed and it recognizes all U.S. citizens, who were born or naturalized. This is the 232nd Anniversary of our Constitution. The purpose of Constitution Day is to celebrate our Constitution and reaffirm our rights and obligations as citizens.
James Madison is known as the "Father of the Constitution." (Madisonville is named after Madison.)
The Constitution was signed by 39 delegates on Sept. 17, 1787 at the Constitutional Convention at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The Constitution defined the framework for the new U.S. government that would replace the 1781 Articles of Confederation that served as the country's first constitution. The Constitution has 4,400 words and it is the oldest and shortest written document of any major government in the world.
In 2004, Congress established Constitution Day (replacing Citizenship Day). This law mandated that all public funded education institutions and federal agencies provide programs on the history of the American Constitution on September 17. As a History and Government teacher, I hope you will take a few minutes to share and learn about our Constitution, our government, your rights and citizenship responsibilities with your family.
The world we live in today, has changed, but democracy is still worth defending! Ask your children what they did at school for Constitution Day. If you aren't registered to Vote, then go to GoVoteKY.com to register online or visit the County Clerks Office. October 7th is the deadline to register to vote in the November 5th election to elect our Kentucky officials for Governor/Lt. Gov; Secretary of State; Attorney General; Treasurer; Auditor; Commissioner of Agriculture; and the 1st District Kentucky Supreme Court Justice. Get involved and become an informed citizen on the issues at FactCheck.org Don't be fooled by everything you read on Social Media or see in ads on tv. Research the issues and candidates. How will they help you and your family the most? Your vote is your voice! If you need assistance, let me know.
MCC is doing a panel program on Presidential and Congressional Powers on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Loman C. Trover Library. The public is invited to attend this Constitution Day event.
Hopkins County will join the fight against cancer on Friday at Relay For Life at the MCC Health Campus, 750 Laffoon St, next to the Baptist Health Clinic. There will be plenty of activities beginning at 5 p.m. for the whole family to enjoy: music, games and food. All cancer survivors are invited to attend and they will be recognized during the Opening Ceremonies at 6 p.m. The finale highlight of the evening will be the Luminaria Ceremony at 9 p.m. Luminaria bags are $7 or you can get a lighted keepsake Jar Lantern with a Shepherds Hook for $15 or 2 for $25. For info call 270-875-3507 or email: r4l.hopkins.ky@gmail.com or visit the ACA website for info about their programs: www.cancer.org
Rain or Shine, the 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming is this weekend. Activities will start at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. The Carroll Peyton Band will be performing on Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. They will be joined by Caleb DeHaven and Madison Ramage. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show. Saturday kicks off at 10 a.m. Activities include a Car Cruise-In, games, food and music. The festival will conclude at 7 p.m. with wrestling, sponsored by Top Notch Wrestling. Parking will be available at the Nebo Baptist Church. Nebo Alumni are encouraged to sign-in at the Alumni Table inside the lobby hall to the gym. If you attended Nebo, you are considered an Alumni! The community center is open to tour.
The air in Nebo will be filled with the aroma of BBQ and vendor specialities to satisfy all your special appetite cravings! Stop by to relax and socialize in the food court or get carryout service. BBQ will be available by the sandwich, plate or pound this year by some of your local favorites: Tru Blu; Cobbs Rolling Smoke; Juicy Butts; and Cross Eyed BBQ. Also offering their specialities will be Common Garments, Buckalew Custom Cakes, Let's Get Fried and more! It's not too late to reserve your booth or enter the Car Cruise-In. Please contact Karen Lantrip at 270-853-7253 or Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info and watch our Nebo Fall Festival & BBQ Facebook Page. For more info about the Fit For A King 5K Run/Walk call 270-871-5213 or 270-875-5455; or the Rose Creek Presbyterian Church Quilt Giveaway contact Pastor Becky Zahrte at 270-978-3328.
I hope you enjoy the welcome and decorations that the Nebo residents have rolled out with their fall and patriotic décor. There's still time to participate, if you haven't decorated yet, even if it's just a bow or flag on the mailbox, some mums on the porch or a wreath on the door. You can also get some good deals on items at the fall festival. Among the vendors are: Arts & Crafts; 31; Paparazzi; Origami Owl; and more. Space is still available.
Info, games and prizes will be available at the Census Booth, MCC Adult Education and the WHS PTO. The EMA will be signing up residents for the new emergency alert system and programming weather radios. The kids favorite vehicle, the Nebo Volunteer Fire Truck will also be on display.
The City of Nebo is accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 5-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus.
Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming. 5-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Sept. 17: Constitution Day Program, 11:30 a.m. at MCC in the Loman C. Trover Library.
Sept. 17: WHS High Attendance Day.
Sept. 20: WHS Cheer Camp, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Contact Angie Steele for info.
Sept. 24: WHS Parent-Teacher Conferences, 3:30-5:45 p.m.
Sept. 27: WHS Fall Ball Dance. Grades K-4 after school to 4:30 p.m. Grades 5-8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 7: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween!
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Hannah Smith and Spencer Baker. Hannah will turn 10 on Sept. 11. She is the 2016 Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay. Spencer will celebrate on Sept. 16. He is the father of Laiken, 2015 Toddler Miss Nebo and Wee Miss Toddler Kentucky Festival and 2016 Ambassador US Festival Supreme.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Sept. 11-17. Wed. Sept. 11: Cheri Morse. Thurs. Sept. 12: Jerri Daffron; Tammy Patterson Bandy. Sat. Sept. 14: Lori Lear; Bobby Fox; Misty Cavanaugh. Mon. Sept. 16: Thomas Mitchell.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Sept. 11-17. Chris & Lori Mitchell celebrated their 24th Anniversary on Sept. 2. Johnny & Thelma Morgan will celebrate on Sept. 12. Marty & Toni Lantrip will celebrate on Sept. 17.
Get Well prayers are needed for Jenny & Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
