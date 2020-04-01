Sabrina is up for adoption at Hopkins County Humane Society. This sweet girl is all smiles and love while she patiently awaits the moment she meets her furever family. Sabrina is a 2-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix. She is great with other dogs and kids. She’s a laid back, lovable girl. Sabrina is heartworm negative, current on vaccines, and ready to make herself at home with your family. Contact HCHS today. Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com — under Hopkins County Humane Society. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter: @hchs_adopt Our Adoption Facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, our hours are by appointment only. An approved application and an appointment is required in order to meet any of the animals in our care. Please email HCHS for an adoption application: hopkinscohs@gmail.com Our call to speak with a staff member: (270) 821-8965
