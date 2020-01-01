Good morning Hopkins County. It's Christmas Eve 2019, the sun is shining and it is 60 degrees and looks like the next few days will be warm and sunny as I write this column. As always, the Hardwicks hope and pray that you and yours have had a blessed week.
I have to admit, I am enjoying the days leading up to Christmas. Got some great deals at Pebbles going out of business sale. We do hate to see them go. They are a great store. They have supported the community for along time. Lion Bob Moberly will be the manager of the new store coming in its place. Stop by and say hello.
I want to personally thank Lewis, Mari, John and Kevin for coming to our church Mt. Camel Cumberland Presbyterian here in White Plains this past Sunday and singing all those beautiful Christmas songs. They where outstanding. All four are wonderful very talented individuals. Everyone enjoyed their music, and we we all so blessed by it. We had a fellowship dinner afterwards. Kenneth Lee smoked a couple of hams, everyone else brought a side dish, And my lovely wife provided the birthday cake for our Lord and Savior. It was a great day.
I want to tell you about a very special event that my daughter invited me to this past week. My daughter is in drug court after many long, hard years of addiction. She wanted me to come and be with her at this event. For those of you that don't know anything about it like I didn't, it was an outstanding eye opener for me to learn about this wonderful program.
They were graduating four individuals that night from an 18-month-long rehabilitation and recovery program. I was honored to be there. I was very proud that I went. Judge David Messamore and his team are unbelievable. I not only met all the students that graduated, I met several that had graduated in years past but also many on their way to graduation. It's a great program, and it's very successful and restores pride in so many that have made mistakes. I am looking forward to sharing my daughters graduation in 17 months. Again, so proud of the way the judge and team worked with the group. God bless them all.
This experience was a life changing one for me and I in no way mean to make anyone fill uncomfortable. I am proud of the effort that each of them are putting into making positive changes in their lives and at the same time in the lives of the ones that know and love them.
God bless and Happy New Year, Hopkins County.
